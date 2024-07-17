News & Politics  |  Pets

Not to Brag, but I Personally Know Babydog

The star of last night's RNC programming, a 62-pound English bulldog, is West Virginia royalty.

Written by
| Published on
Photo by Sylvie McNamara.

By now, you have probably seen that the star of Tuesday’s RNC programming was not a human Republican but Babydog—a 62-pound English bulldog who belongs to West Virginia governor Jim Justice. Babydog loves Wendy’s chicken nuggets, hates celery, and is known as a retail politician of astonishing gifts. During Justice’s brief address, she took the stage while the crowd chanted her name, then listened attentively as her devoted father shouted various adoring things about the Trump family.

Sorry, DC politicos, but I was early to Babydog. I’ve loved her for years—ever since Jim Justice trotted her out as the face of West Virginia’s Covid vaccination campaign, the “Do It For Babydog” vaccine sweepstakes. I have followed her subsequent rise with great interest: the speech where Justice held Babydog’s butt aloft to the entire state legislature and told the state’s critics to “kiss her heinie.” The time that she almost predicted the score of the Super Bowl. The recent mini-scandal when an artist sneaked the dog’s likeness into a taxpayer-funded historical mural inside the state capitol. 

Then, in May, I experienced a peak life moment by conning my employer into sending me to Charleston, West Virginia, to meet Babydog. I spent a few hours at the governor’s mansion, sitting on the carpet with the First Dog of West Virginia as she swanned around, yapped at some fried chicken, slobbered on my leg, and charmed me to a somewhat alarming degree. The result was a 3,800-word story about Babydog’s rise to fame and her political value for Jim Justice, which you can (and should) read here.

Related
Babydog Unleashed: Inside the Weird World of the Most Powerful Pooch in Politics

You should read it because Babydog is funny, but also because she’s important. Babydog is a canny and effective political asset; in all my reporting, nobody could name a pet so woven into a politician’s brand. Also, Babydog is of interest to the capital region because she now seems headed for Washington. Justice is on a glide path to flipping Joe Manchin’s US Senate seat, and the dog follows him wherever he goes—sometimes even into the shower, as Justice told me by phone in May.

Come January, then, Babydog will probably be bopping around the Capitol complex, riding in her iconic yellow utility wagon, or napping on the carpet of Justice’s Senate office. She’s a clear contender for DC’s sweetest political pet. (I’ve never met Commander Biden, but I hear he has great teeth.) Anyway, here are some pictures from my unforgettable night with Babydog. Trust me, you’ll want to meet her once she’s here.

Babydog in the governor’s mansion. Photo by Sylvie McNamara.
Babydog with West Virginia’s first lady, Cathy Justice. Photo by Sylvie McNamara.
In the library of the West Virginia governor’s mansion, there is a “BABYDOG” license plate—apparently a gift to the Justice family from the DMV. Photo by Sylvie McNamara.
At the governor’s party on the night of his Senate primary, Babydog sugar cookies were served. Photo by Sylvie McNamara.
Babydog begs Jim Justice for fried chicken. Photo by Sylvie McNamara.
Babydog with her parents. Photo by Sylvie McNamara.
After a night of partying, Babydog got tired. Photo by Sylvie McNamara.
Babydog is an integral part of Justice’s Senate campaign. Photo by Sylvie McNamara.

More:
Sylvie McNamara
Sylvie McNamara
Staff Writer

Follow Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day

Follow Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day