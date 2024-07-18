Six DC Area Restaurant Weeks to Look Forward to This Summer

Restaurant Week, at its best, can be a win-win for eateries and customers—the former gets a bump in customer traffic, the latter can score a rare deal. And restaurants especially need a boost during the dog days of summer. Here are the multi-day restaurant events to look forward to in the weeks ahead.

Now through Sunday, July 28

Through next weekend, you can support Black-owned restaurants and find deals during the fifth annual Black Restaurant Week (really, half a month—it started July 14). Check out specials at Matchbox, Appioo Bar & Grill, Oohhs & Aahhs, and Hyattsville’s Spice Kitchen. Find the full list of participating restaurants here.

Friday, July 19 through Sunday, July 28

This 10-day period is a great time to venture up to Baltimore and sample its often more affordable eateries. Some of the city’s top restaurants are participating, from Basque spot La Cuchara and the hyper-local Foraged to institutions like Petit Louis, The Helmand, and Tio Pepe.

Friday, August 16 through Sunday, August 25

For a bit longer than a week in August, more than 80 restaurants in several Alexandria neighborhoods are offering set meals for $27.50, $40, or $50 per person. The slate of participating restaurants ranges from Old Town’s Thompson Italian ($50) to Cajun institution RT’s Restaurant ($27.50) to the Del Ray standby Evening Star Cafe ($40).

Monday, August 12 through Sunday, August 18

More than 200 restaurants are taking part in the summer edition of DC’s flagship Restaurant Week, where you’ll find $25 and $35 set lunch and brunch menus and dinners starting at $40. Options include L’Ardente, Maketto, All Purpose, Namak, Cucina Morini, and the José Andrés restaurants. Some places are offering pricier ($55 or $65) dinner menus. Find the full list here.

Friday, September 13 through Sunday, September 22

This promotion stretches from Ocean City to Cumberland, but many of Maryland’s participating restaurants—offering discounted set menus and specials—are clustered in the DC area, including Caruso’s Grocery in North Bethesda and Hulu Skewer House in Rockville.

Thursday, September 19 through Sunday, September 29

Night owls who grouse about DC’s after-hours food options will be satisfied for a brief spell by Dine All Night, an 11-day city program that will keep upwards of 100 restaurants open later than usual (it complements the District’s Art All Night weekend). The final list of restaurants, which will not all offer discounts, is still TBD.