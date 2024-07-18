10 Summer Date Ideas in the DC Area



Whether you’re on a first date or part of a longtime couple, DC offers several fun and charming activities that are great options for a romantic outing. Here are a few favorite ideas:

Explore a museum after hours

12100 Glen Rd., Potomac and 1600 21st St., NW

After-hours museum parties and gallery events are fun ways to check out the latest exhibits and spend quality time with someone. Take a guided golden-hour stroll around outdoor sculptures during the limited-run Summer Evenings at Potomac art complex Glenstone. Couples can sip wine and beer on the patio, or cool off indoors while viewing the current exhibit, “Iconoclasts: Selections from Glenstone’s Collection” (Fri, Sat through September 28, free with a timed-entry pass). For live music, craft workshops, gallery talks, and refreshments, you can spend a Thursday evening at Phillips After 5 at Phillips Collection in Dupont Circle (every first Thurs, $20).

Jazz up your evening

Seventh St. and Constitution Ave., NW and 1010 Butternut St., NW

Visit the National Gallery of Art’s Sculpture Garden with your boo on Fridays throughout the summer to take in jazz, Latin fusion, and zydeco concerts. The outdoor Jazz in the Garden sessions are known to fill up fast so be sure to snag tickets the week before each concert when the lottery opens (every Fri through August 9, free). Or, you can share a blanket and a picnic at Jazz in the Parks at the Parks at Walter Reed to watch local bands perform (August 10, September 7, free).

Take a garden stroll

100 Maryland Ave., SW

Take a romantic walk through the gorgeous US Botanic Gardens during the day, or view the sunset amid blooming summer flowers after hours. You can sip botanical-themed mocktails and lemonade while viewing the garden’s rare orchids, fruit trees, and cacti during newly extended evening hours this summer ( July 18, August 15, free).

Dance the night away

970 Wharf St., SW and 101 District Sq., SW

Bring your partner to the Wharf’s outdoor social events which feature dance classes, open dance sessions, and live music. Each Friday Night Dancing gathering spotlights a specific type of music and style of dance, such as salsa, swing, and country (July 19, August 9, October 4, free).

Catch an outdoor movie

1900 Reston Metro Plaza and various locations

Here’s a budget-friendly way to keep your date entertained. Watch one of your favorite rom-coms or classic films at an outdoor screening. There are a number of movie nights around town boasting popcorn, drinks, and food trucks. Summertime shows at Reston Station are a great choice because of the themed pre-movie demonstrations and activities. You can show off your batting skills inside an inflatable batting cage, and then watch The Sandlot or Angels in the Outfield next to your sweetheart this July and August (Sats through August 31, free).

Charter a yacht

970 Wharf St., SW

Upgrade your boating experience this summer on a yacht. Nautiste—a woman-owned charter company—launched last year. It offers three options for a luxe water journey: two motor yachts, the 72-foot Patriot and the more intimate 42-foot Independence, as well as the Cru Classé, a 47-foot French sailing yacht. The fleet ports at the Wharf. There are options to add goodies like champagne, oysters, and charcuterie spreads for an additional price (private bookings, prices vary).

Watch the sunset on a cruise

3000 K St., NW and 580 Water St., SW

Capitol River Cruises and City Cruises are great options for sunset boat tours, date-night dining, and monument sightseeing around DC. On City Cruises, you can have a three-course meal and dance to a live DJ while overlooking the Potomac; on special occasions there are firework shows, too. Capitol River Cruises ship out around 8 PM for 45-minute journeys past the Kennedy Center, the Jefferson Memorial, the Capitol, and the Lincoln Memorial (daily, $25+ for Capitol River Cruises; daily, $52+ for City Cruises).

