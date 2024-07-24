4 Great Travel Deals for August

Wine and Water Sports on the Finger Lakes

Where: The Lake House on Canandaigua, Canandaigua, NY; 585-394-7800.

What’s special: Family-owned and operated, the 124-room lakefront resort is in the heart of New York’s Finger Lakes region. Onsite amenities include a spa, a heated lakefront pool, a year-round hot tub, a boardwalk for taking in panoramic views of Canandaigua Lake, plus dining, cocktail lounges, and an artisan coffee shop. This summer, the resort added a lifeguarded lake swim area, e-bike rentals, water bikes, and pedal boats. Those activities join such favorites as captained cruises, sailing excursions, kayaking, canoeing, and paddle boarding. The resort’s Rose Tavern and Sand Bar had a refresh; it serves seasonal dishes such as a lake house fish fry and a shrimp and lobster roll. Guests can also explore historic Main Street’s shopping district, and local wineries and breweries.

The deal: Washingtonian readers receive a complimentary water sport rental for two (a $70 value). Use the code WASH to book here. Room rates start at $459.

When: Valid for stays through September 30, 2024.

Colorado High

Where: Viewline Resort Snowmass, Autograph Collection Hotels; Snowmass Village, CO; 970-923-8200.

What’s special: The 254-room Viewline Resort, perched mid-mountain in Snowmass Village, is a multi-season luxury escape. In the summer and fall, guests can hike, take a gondola ride, mountain bike, and fly fish. The resort has a sundeck, terrace, heated pool, and a spa. Off-season, the resort offers special activities such as Whiskey Wednesday and the Snowmass Western Rodeo. In the winter, guests can ski-in/ski out. Snowmass is about a 16-minute drive to Aspen.

The deal: Washingtonian.com readers can receive two complimentary drinks upon arrival, a waived resort fee for the duration of the stay, and a 10 percent discount on accommodations. Room rates start at $270 a night before the discount. Book directly at this link.

When: Book by August 31 for stays through December 31, 2024.

A Spa Vacation in the Dominican Republic

Where: Casa de Campo, Dominican Republic; 855-580-4814.

What’s special: Set on 7,000 acres of lush greenery and colorful blooms, Casa de Campo resort offers the country’s only private beach, five pools including a swim-up bar, an adult infinity pool and family pools, championship golf, tennis, horseback riding, a shooting center, snorkeling, kayaking, paddleboating, polo lessons, and fishing. Seven different dining options include Peruvian, Mexican, and Italian. Adding to the resort’s long list of amenities, in 2023 it debuted an 18,000-square-foot spa. Guests who book a treatment can spend the day at the spa and indulge in the hydrotherapy circuit—a sauna, steam room, vitality pool, and cold plunge—as well as the cafe, gardens, and outdoor pool. In March, the Forbes Travel Guide named The Spa at Casa de Campo the only four-star spa in the Dominican Republic.

The deal: Washingtonian readers receive 20 percent off all spa treatments. To access the deal mention Washingtonian when booking your spa treatment. Room rates start at $325 a night.

When: Valid for stays through Friday, December 20, 2024.

Amsterdam’s Museum District

Where: Marriott’s The College Hotel Amsterdam, Netherlands; +31-020-5711511.

What’s special: Housed in a 125-year-old school building, the 40 guest rooms at this Marriott were once classrooms. Today, the hotel continues to foster learning: The staff includes students studying hospitality in local schools, who are observing and learning from professionals. Renovated in 2024, the hotel is in Amsterdam’s fashion and museum district—where many of the surrounding buildings are almost as old—and is walking distance to attractions such as the Van Gogh Museum and the Rijksmuseum. It’s also conveniently located near trams. On site, there’s a Caribbean-inspired restaurant, a terrace courtyard, and a cocktail lounge with a fireplace.

The deal: The “Washingtonian Exclusive Offer” includes a bottle of sparkling wine, complimentary bike rentals, complimentary breakfast (buffet or made-to-order) for each day of the stay at the on-site bistro, a choice of four hotel-exclusive room scents upon check-in, and made-in-house Dutch chocolate truffles upon check-in. Room rates, which reflect a savings of about 10 percent, start at $230 (superior room), $269 (deluxe room), and $308 (junior suite). At this link choose your dates and room, then under “special rates” select “corp/promo,” enter code T9851, then click on “done” and “view rates.”

When: Valid for stays through December 31, 2024.