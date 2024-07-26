3 Open Houses We Recommend This Weekend

Whether you’re in the market to buy a house, or you’re just seeking some fresh design inspiration, here are three open houses this weekend that caught our eye in DC, Maryland, and Virginia:
A Dupont Circle Condo
Price: $370,000
Where: 1718 P St., NW #612
Bedrooms/bathrooms: 1/1
Condo fees: $580
Listing agents: Gigi Luu and Alex Peterson, Nhabit Real Estate
Open house: July 27, 12-2 PM; July 28, 2-4 PM
This cozy one-bedroom is at the center of the bustling Dupont neighborhood. Amenities include a private balcony, an open floor plan, and access to the rooftop pool. Steps away are popular food spots like Sushi Taro and Gemini.
A House in Silver Spring
Price: $975,000
Where: 614 Pershing Dr., Silver Spring
Bedrooms/bathrooms: 4/3
Lot size: .13 acre
Listing agent: Travell Bowie, Keller Williams Realty
Open house: July 27, 2-4 PM
This sleek, recently-remodeled home features a gas fireplace, a four-season sunroom, and a renovated kitchen with quartz countertops. An attic, finished basement, and a landscaped yard offer ample space both indoors and outdoors. Downtown Silver Spring, Ellsworth Urban Park, and a Metro stop are all within walking distance
A Mid-Century House in Falls Church
Price: $725,000
Where: 7814 Holmes Run Dr., Falls Church
Bedrooms/bathrooms: 2/1
Lot size: 0.25 acre
Listing agent: Georgie Welch, Samson Properties
Open house: July 27 and 28, 1-3 PM
Wooden cathedral ceilings, a brick fireplace, and floor-to-ceiling windows give this 1952 home a unique charm. Outside, a fenced-in yard and landscaped patios provide space for entertaining. The historic neighborhood also features a community pool, a fitness center, and easy access to the Dunn Loring Metro stop and the Custis trail.