“Emily in Paris” Will Take Over Morris American Bar Through November

Aspiring Parisians, Instagram influencers, and silk scarf-wearers: You can get your fill of spritzes and secret crushes at Morris American Bar’s new themed pop-up, starting next week.

Love it or hate it, Netflix original Emily in Paris, which tells the brightly-colored, fictional tale of a perky Chicago twenty-something who moves to Paris to work at a marketing agency—and get Instagram famous—has been among the streamer’s most-watched shows since it first aired in 2020. Now, thanks to a partnership with Netflix and Pernod Ricard, Morris American Bar in DC’s Mount Vernon Square, decked out in Parisian chic, will host Emily in Paris watch parties and serve themed cocktails.

Pernod Ricard, who produces the wine-based aperitif Lillet, is teaming up with Netflix on Emily-themed varieties of Lillet Blanc and Lillet Rosé. Morris will be the only bar carrying the limited-edition Lillet during its themed pop-up, which launches August 2 and runs through November.

The bar’s decor and menu are getting a Parisian makeover. A 12-foot Eiffel Tower will sit outside the door, round marble tables outside will form a sidewalk café, and the baby-blue walls will be dotted with framed photos of Paris and Emily-inspired artwork.

Until the first four episodes of the new fourth season drop on August 15, the bar will be showing the Olympics on its 15-foot screen. After the Olympics end on August 11, they’ll be screening old episodes of Emily in Paris. They’ll do a watch party when the new episodes drop, then more throughout the month of August until the second half of the season comes out on September 12.

Besides the decor, the bar will be offering cocktails and bites to match the Paris theme. General manager Doug Fisher said they’ll swap their standard pizza for onion tart, serve plenty of charcuterie and Riviera-inspired olives, and mix Lillet and other French liqueur into cocktails designed to look pretty. The special drinks (all $17) are named after references to the show, of course—such as a “Savoir” spritz, an homage to the marketing agency where the titular Emily works, made from Lillet Rosé and cava, and “La Trompette Bleue,” a purple drink made of gin, lemon, cointreau, and creme de violette and named for the bar at which Emily’s best friend sings. Fisher will also serve up a strawberry Lillet rosé sorbet, either in scoops or a $12 pint, as a post-dinner treat.

The whole theme dials up the aesthetics—from the pictures on the walls to the drink presentations—to evoke Emily’s eye for Instagrammable moments and Parisian style.

“When I think of Paris, I think of beauty, so we want our drinks to be beautiful,” said Fisher. “We’re still doing Morris American drinks. We’re just doing them in a new and fun way.”