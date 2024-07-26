Our Favorite Bites and Drinks From the 2024 Best of Washington Party

Washingtonian’s Best of Washington party returned to the National Building Museum last night with a Wild West theme. Guests in cowboy boots and ten-gallon hats danced and—most importantly—ate and drank goodies from some of the city’s best restaurants. Our food team tried everything and picked some of our favorites:

Best in show: High-end Indian restaurant Rania delivered a straight-up flavor bomb. Their flower-shaped coconut crackers—adorned with avocado mousse, chutney, and roe—were sweet, salt, and a little spicy. Plus, the dish was one of the most beautifully presented of the evening.

Best junk food riff: Rasa, the fast-casual Indian chain, nailed it with its Indian Frito pie. The delightfully messy mash-up included spicy chili chicken, tomato, onion, cilantro, yogurt, tamarind chutneys, and Fritos. Please add this to the menu?

Best summery dish: The Dabney’s tiny skewers of sungold tomato, charred eggplant, yellow plum, and feta—pleasantly sweet and somewhat addictive—were redolent of summer. A close second: Ellie Bird’s take on classic Spanish pan con tomate, slathered with tomato jam and aggressively garlicky toum.

Most refreshing cocktail: A tropical concoction of pineapple, coconut, lime, and cachaca from Chevy Chase’s Opal (Tropical Storm #2).

Most refreshing NA drink: Rockville’s Filo Cafe takes its drinks seriously. The calamansi lemonade at the cafe’s booth last night was not overly sweet, and captured the complexity of the citrus that is a staple in Filipino cuisine.

Most luxe dish: The Palisades omakase counter Kappo didn’t skimp on its ingredients. Its miniature rice cups were topped with Hokkaido-sourced uni, egg yolk, and Miyazaki wagyu beef.

Best sweet-and-savory contrast: The delicate crust of Petite Cerise’s chouquettes gave way to rich chicken liver parfait and a candy-like shell of salted raspberry.

Best use of brisket: Tie between Sari’s smoked brisket kare kare with buttery peanut stew and Silver and Sons’ deeply smoky brisket French dip riff with gruyere on challah sandwich bread.

Best taco: The al pastor taco with salsa macha on the side from Chicatana, the tiny but masterful 14th Street Mexican restaurant.

Best comfort food: A sriracha glaze brought just enough zing to small slices of classic meatloaf served over mashed potatoes from Unconventional Diner.

Best dish for cilantro fans: The cool, spongy shafout from Marib, one of the area’s best Yemeni restaurants, consisted of thin injera layered with cilantro and jalapeno-spiked buttermilk.

Most creative container: Vagabond served its watermelon gazpacho in hollowed-out sections of cucumber, with a chile-coated rim.

Best “gazpacho” that isn’t a soup: Gazpacho was a popular choice at the party—we counted at least five different takes on the chilly summertime soup. Taqueria Habanero’s gazpacho de Morelia was really a different dish by the same name: a traditional preparation from Michoacan of finely chopped pineapple, jicama, mango, and cucumber topped with cotija and a spicy sauce.

Best soup: The refreshing chilled red pepper and tomato soup with pickled shrimp and cucumber relish from Ruthie’s All Day.

Best cover-worthy dish: The striking seafood cha gio from Nue, which got a closeup on Washingtonian’s Best New Restaurants cover this month.

Best dip: Dill-heavy tzatziki with freshly fried pita chips from Méli, Adams Morgan’s members-only Greek supper club.

Best dessert: The many-layered Ukrainian honey cake from Capitol Hill’s Ruta.

