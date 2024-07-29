As pet parents learn more about natural alternatives to canine medications, the popularity of CBD oil for dogs continues to surge. These cannabis plant-infused oils offer a plethora of health benefits, ranging from anxiety reduction to pain relief, making them valuable additions to your dog’s wellness routine.
While CBD oil for dogs is derived from the cannabis plant, it doesn’t cause psychoactive effects. This means your canine companion can enjoy its therapeutic effects without becoming high. Many pet parents have credited these products with improving their dogs’ overall health, mobility, and sleep patterns.
In this article, we’ll explore five top-tier CBD oils formulated for our canine companions. These options have been carefully selected for their purity, potency, and effectiveness. Keep scrolling to learn more about our picks and how they can enhance your pup’s wellness.
Summary of the Best CBD Oils for Dogs
- Best Overall: CBDfx CBD Oil for Dogs
- Best-Tasting: Soul CBD Oil for Dogs
- Best CBD Isolate Oil: Medterra Pet CBD Drops
- Best Full-Spectrum CBD Oil: Cornbread Hemp Full-Spectrum Hemp Oil for Pets
- Best for Balanced Benefits: Penelope’s Bloom CBD Oil for Dogs
Potential Benefits of CBD Oil for Dogs
CBD interacts with your dog’s endocannabinoid system to regulate various bodily functions, offering potential benefits, including:
- Pain relief: CBD oil for dogs has analgesic properties, making it potentially an excellent option for pain management. Whether your pet is suffering from joint pain, neuropathic pain, or an injury, CBD may help reduce discomfort and enhance overall wellness.
- Anti-inflammatory properties: Joint discomfort and inflammation can hinder movement, especially in older dogs and those with osteoarthritis. CBD oil has anti-inflammatory properties and can reduce swelling, improving mobility and enabling your dog to stay active and playful.
- Anxiety relief: CBD can help anxious dogs cope with stressors like loud noises and new environments. Its calming effects can make your dog feel more relaxed and secure.
- Cognitive support: Older dogs often experience cognitive decline. CBD oils can support brain health, improve cognitive function, and help your pooch stay sharp and alert.
- Anticonvulsant properties: CBD has anticonvulsant properties and can help treat health conditions like epilepsy. According to the results of a study conducted at Colorado State University, CBD has the potential to reduce seizure activity in canines.
Best CBD Oils for Dogs
1. Best Overall: CBDfx CBD Oil for Dogs
What we love:
CBDfx CBD Oil for Dogs combines broad-spectrum CBD with medium-chain triglyceride oil for optimal absorption into your dog’s system. This product is particularly beneficial for calming anxious dogs and promoting overall wellness. The natural chicken flavor appeals to pups, so they enjoy their daily dose.
Crafted with organic hemp and non-GMO ingredients, this human-grade oil is available in four strengths to accommodate dogs of all breeds and sizes. The brand’s 60-day satisfaction guarantee and flexible subscription options make this product a reliable and accessible choice for those looking to improve their pet’s health.
Pros:
- Vegan, non-GMO ingredients
- Appealing chicken flavor
- Multiple strengths available
Cons:
- No additional flavor choices
Specs:
- CBD type: Broad-spectrum
- Size: 30 mL per bottle
- Strength: 250 mg, 500 mg, 1,000 mg, or 2,000 mg CBD per bottle
- Flavor(s): Chicken
2. Best-Tasting: Soul CBD Oil for Dogs
What we love:
Soul CBD Oil for Dogs stands out with its irresistible Bacon flavor. Designed specifically for dogs, this product effectively relieves stress and restlessness. The appealing scent and taste make it easy to administer, while the inclusion of medium-chain triglyceride oil increases bioavailability. Perfect for stressful vet visits or separation anxiety, this CBD oil helps calm your furry friend, promoting a sense of tranquility.
The unique focus on taste and effectiveness means you can trust this CBD oil for dogs to support your pup’s well-being without hassle. Additionally, the ease of administration, whether directly into your pet’s mouth or mixed into food, enhances the overall experience for both pets and owners, ensuring that your dog receives the calming benefits of CBD in the most enjoyable way possible.
Pros:
- Effective for calming stressed pets
- Easy to administer
- Lab-tested for purity
- High-absorption formula
Cons:
- Only available in one size and potency
Specs:
- CBD type: Isolate
- Size: 30 mL per bottle
- Strength: 250 mg CBD per bottle
- Flavor(s): Bacon
3. Best CBD Isolate Oil: Medterra Pet CBD Drops
What we love:
Medterra Pet CBD Drops are meticulously crafted with premium, human-grade CBD oil derived from hemp plants. The inclusion of organic MCT oil and natural beef and chicken flavorings makes this product a hit, even among picky eaters. The flexibility in serving sizes, thanks to the dropper applicator, allows for precise dosage, whether you’re adding it to your pet’s food or administering it directly in its mouth.
It has three strengths and is suitable for pets of all sizes and breeds. The thoughtful formulation ensures your pet receives the calming and wellness benefits of CBD in the most palatable way possible, while accessible lab reports give you peace of mind.
Pros:
- Organic, non-GMO ingredients
- Multiple flavors and strengths available
- Third-party lab-tested & verified
- Also suitable for cats
Cons:
- Not recommended on an empty stomach
Specs:
- CBD type: Isolate
- Size: 15 mL or 30 mL per bottle
- Strength: 300 mg, 750 mg, 1,200 mg CBD per bottle
- Flavor(s): Unflavored, Beef, Chicken
4. Best Full-Spectrum: Cornbread Hemp Full-Spectrum Hemp Oil for Pets
What we love:
Cornbread Hemp Full-Spectrum Hemp Oil for Pets offers a unique and appealing Corndog flavor that even the pickiest pets will enjoy. This Flower-Only™ hemp extract comes from top-quality, domestic hemp grown organically in Kentucky. Perfect for dogs and cats, the oil supports your pet’s mobility, keeping them active and comfortable as they age.
It also helps manage restlessness during stressful times, making it ideal for anxious pets. The use of organic ingredients like MCT coconut oil and hemp flower extract, combined with independent lab testing, ensures a high-quality, trustworthy product.
Pros:
- Tested by third-party labs
- Appetizing Corndog flavor
- 30-day money-back guarantee
- Also suitable for cats
Cons:
- Only available in one strength
Specs:
- CBD type: Full-spectrum
- Size: 30 mL per bottle
- Strength: 750 mg CBD per bottle
- Flavor(s): Corndog
5. Best for Balanced Benefits: Penelope’s Bloom CBD Oil for Dogs
What we love:
Penelope’s Bloom CBD Oil for Dogs is a top-notch choice for pet parents seeking fast-acting, balanced effects. This full-spectrum CBD oil is crafted with organic CBD, MCT oil, and chamomile essential oils, ensuring a soothing and beneficial blend. The product has been tested by third-party labs for safety, potency, and effectiveness, so you can purchase with peace of mind.
Designed for seamless digestion and rapid relaxation, this oil is perfect for managing pain, easing anxiety, and supporting a healthy immune system response to allergens. Available in four concentrations, it caters to pets of all sizes. Made in the USA, this CBD oil offers a reliable, natural way to support your pet’s wellness, helping them live happily and more comfortably.
Pros:
- Full-spectrum formula for enhanced effects
- Third-party lab-tested
- Available in multiple strengths
Cons:
- Taste may be unappealing to some pups
Specs:
- CBD type: Full-spectrum
- Size: 30 mL per bottle
- Strength: 250 mg, 500 mg, 750 mg, 1,000 mg per bottle
- Flavor(s): Unspecified
How We Picked the Best CBD Oils for Dogs
Finding the best CBD oil for dogs for your pet can be challenging. Our goal in creating this list is to help pet parents make informed choices. These are the criteria we considered when making our selections.
Price
We aimed to include a variety of price points to accommodate different budgets without compromising quality. High-quality CBD oil for dogs can be an investment, but we ensured that every product we selected offers excellent value for the cost. By comparing the cost per milligram of CBD and considering the overall price, we identified products that provide both affordability and efficacy.
Quality of Ingredients
The quality of ingredients is paramount in determining the efficacy and safety of CBD oils for dogs. We prioritized products made with organic, natural ingredients, including full-spectrum hemp extract, to ensure they’re safe for your pets. Full-spectrum CBD products contain a range of cannabinoids and terpenes that work together and offer enhanced therapeutic effects, making them a preferred choice. Our selections are the same quality as human CBD products and are free from harmful additives, pesticides, and GMOs.
Third-Party Testing
Transparency and safety are critical when it comes to pet CBD products. We only considered CBD oils that have been third-party lab-tested for potency and contaminants. These tests provide an unbiased assessment of a product’s quality and efficacy. They verify cannabinoid content and ensure the product is free from harmful substances like heavy metals, pesticides, and solvents.
Customer Reviews
Customer feedback is invaluable in assessing the real-world effectiveness of CBD oil for dogs. Positive reviews highlighting improvements in pets’ health—such as reduced anxiety, better mobility, and overall well-being—were crucial in our evaluation. We also considered feedback on ease of use, flavor acceptance by pets, and any reported side effects. This helped us ensure that the recommended products are well-received and beneficial for many pets.
Brand Reputation
We chose brands that are well-known for their commitment to quality and customer satisfaction. Established brands with a history of producing reliable and effective CBD products were given preference. We also looked into the manufacturing process of each vendor. Brands that provide detailed information about their production demonstrate higher trustworthiness and reliability.
Potency Options
Different pups have different needs, so it’s important to choose CBD oil for dogs that offers a range of potencies. We favored products with multiple strength options to cater to dogs of various sizes and conditions. This flexibility allows you to tailor the treatment to your dog’s specific needs.
Flavor
The flavor of CBD oil plays a crucial role in its acceptance by pets. We preferred products with appealing flavors, such as chicken or bacon, which can make CBD administration much easier.
How To Find the Best CBD Oil for Your Dog
Finding the best CBD oil for dogs for your pet’s specific needs involves carefully considering crucial factors. By focusing on the key aspects outlined below, you can make an informed decision that benefits your pet’s health.
Ingredients
The ingredients in CBD oil for dogs play a crucial role in their efficacy and safety. Look for products made with all-natural ingredients, including organic, non-GMO hemp. Make sure the oil you choose is free from pesticides and harmful chemicals. High-quality CBD oil should also include natural carrier oils for optimal bioavailability.
Some CBD oils are also infused with beneficial additives like chamomile or turmeric to further support your dog’s wellness. Ensuring the product contains clean, high-quality ingredients will provide your pet with the best possible outcomes.
Potency and Dosage
CBD dosage depends on your pup’s size and needs. CBD oils come in various potencies, and choosing one suitable for your dog’s size and health needs is essential. The best CBD oil for dogs offers a range of strengths to cater to different weight categories and conditions.
For example, a lower potency might be suitable for small dogs or those with mild anxiety, while higher potencies are better for larger dogs or those with severe pain and mobility issues. Always start with a lower dose and gradually increase it while monitoring your dog’s response to find the optimal dosage.
Third-Party Testing
Your pet’s safety is a top priority when selecting CBD products for your dog. The best way to make sure you’re choosing a safe CBD product is to purchase one that has been third-party lab-tested for potency and purity. These tests confirm that the product contains the advertised amount of CBD and is free from contaminants like heavy metals, pesticides, and solvents. Reputable brands will provide lab results or Certificates of Analysis (COAs) on their website or upon request. Third-party testing ensures you’re giving your dog a safe and effective product.
Flavor and Palatability
The flavor of CBD oil for dogs can influence how easily you can administer it to your dog. Many dogs are hesitant to take CBD oil if it has a strong or unpleasant taste. Pet CBD products often come in flavors like chicken, beef, or bacon to make them more appealing to dogs.
If your pet is especially picky, choosing a flavored oil can simplify the process of giving them their daily dose. Ensuring the product is palatable increases the likelihood that your dog will readily consume it, leading to consistent use and better results.
Brand Reputation
Brand reputation is another critical factor when shopping for CBD oil for dogs. Look for companies with positive customer reviews and a strong track record of producing high-quality CBD options. Research the brand’s history, hemp-sourcing process, and manufacturing practices. Brands that are transparent about their processes and provide detailed product information are generally more trustworthy.
Ease of Administration
Administering CBD oil to your dog should be as straightforward as possible. Products with droppers and measurement markings make dosing CBD much easier. Many CBD oils can be mixed with food or given directly into the mouth, offering flexibility based on your dog’s preferences. Ease of administration ensures that your pet receives the correct dosage consistently, essential for achieving the desired health benefits.
Types of CBD
When choosing the best CBD oil for dogs, it’s important to understand the different types of CBD available. These products are made with one of three types of CBD: isolate, broad-spectrum, or full-spectrum hemp extract. Selecting the appropriate CBD type can significantly impact efficacy depending on your dog’s needs and sensitivities.
CBD Isolate Products
CBD isolate is the purest form of CBD oil, containing no other cannabinoids, terpenes, or THC. These products are perfect for dog owners who prefer a straightforward approach to CBD treatment. CBD isolate is often used when specific conditions require high doses of CBD without the influence of other compounds. It’s also an excellent option for pets with allergies or sensitivities to other cannabinoids or terpenes found in broad-spectrum or full-spectrum products.
CBD isolate can be found in various forms, including CBD oil for dogs. This type of CBD is particularly useful for targeting severe anxiety or pain, requiring a high concentration of CBD to achieve the desired effects.
Broad-Spectrum CBD Products
Broad-spectrum CBD products contain a range of cannabinoids and terpenes found in the hemp plant. However, they undergo an additional process to remove THC. This makes broad-spectrum CBD an excellent option for dog owners who want the synergistic benefits of multiple hemp plant cannabinoids and terpenes but are trying to avoid THC.
Broad-spectrum CBD oil for dogs helps reduce anxiety, alleviate pain, and improve overall health.
Full-Spectrum CBD Products
CBD oil for dogs made with full-spectrum hemp extract contains a wide range of cannabinoids, terpenes, and other beneficial compounds found in the hemp plant, including trace amounts of THC. These compounds work together and interact with the endocannabinoid system to produce enhanced therapeutic benefits.
Full-spectrum hemp extract is known for providing comprehensive relief from anxiety, pain, and inflammation, making it a highly effective choice for dogs with various health issues.
Other Types of CBD Products for Dogs
While CBD oil for dogs is a popular and effective option for improving pet health, there are several other types of CBD products that pup owners can consider. These products come in various forms and offer unique benefits, catering to different preferences and needs. Here’s a closer look at the diverse range of CBD options available for dogs.
CBD Dog Treats
CBD dog treats are a convenient and enjoyable way to administer CBD to your pet. These treats are infused with CBD oil and come in various flavors and formulations, making them appealing to dogs. They’re especially useful for pet owners who find it challenging to administer CBD oil to their dogs directly.
The benefits of CBD treats include ease of administration, consistent dosing, and added enjoyment for your pet. Many dog owners find that their pets eagerly consume these treats, making it a stress-free way to provide the therapeutic benefits of CBD. These treats are available in full-spectrum, broad-spectrum, and CBD isolate formulations for an experience tailored to your pet’s needs.
CBD Topicals for Dogs
CBD topicals are another innovative option for providing relief to dogs. These products are applied directly to the skin and are particularly effective for relieving localized pain, inflammation, and skin irritation. CBD topicals can improve your pup’s skin health and come in the form of balms, creams, and sprays for targeted treatment of specific areas.
Dog owners who use CBD topicals appreciate the direct application method, which can quickly relieve sore joints or irritated skin. These products often include additional soothing ingredients like aloe vera or chamomile, enhancing their effectiveness and providing further comfort to your pet.
CBD Capsules for Dogs
CBD capsules offer a precise and mess-free way to administer CBD to your dog. These capsules contain pre-measured doses of CBD oil or powder, ensuring consistency. They’re ideal for dog owners who prefer a straightforward method of administration without having to measure out drops or mix them with food.
CBD capsules can be particularly beneficial for dogs with specific dosage requirements or those already accustomed to taking pills. They offer a convenient and portable option for delivering CBD’s benefits, making them a popular choice among pet owners who travel frequently or have busy schedules.
Potential Side Effects of CBD Oil for Dogs
While CBD oil for dogs is generally considered safe and beneficial, dog owners need to be aware of potential side effects, including:
- Drowsiness: Some dogs may experience increased drowsiness or lethargy after taking CBD oil, especially at higher doses.
- Dry mouth: CBD oil can decrease saliva production, leading to dry mouth and increased thirst in dogs.
- Lowered blood pressure: High doses of CBD oil may cause a temporary drop in blood pressure, which can result in lightheadedness.
- Digestive issues: Some pets might experience gastrointestinal upset, including diarrhea or changes in appetite.
- Interactions with medications: Some dogs may have a negative reaction to taking CBD with certain medications. Always consult with a veterinarian before starting your pup on a CBD regimen if they have health conditions or are taking any medications.
FAQ
Is CBD oil safe for dogs?
CBD oil is generally considered safe for dogs when given in appropriate doses. It’s important to use high-quality, pet-specific products and consult with your veterinarian before starting CBD oil to discuss any health concerns you have and ensure CBD is suitable for your pup’s needs.
Will CBD oil make my dog high?
CBD oil won’t make your dog high. Unlike THC—the main psychoactive component of cannabis—CBD is non-psychoactive and doesn’t cause intoxicating effects. Full-spectrum CBD products contain only trace amounts of THC, which aren’t high enough to intoxicate your pup.
How do I give my dog CBD oil?
The fastest way to get CBD into your dog’s system is to administer it sublingually with a dropper and encourage them to hold it under their tongue for a minute before swallowing. However, this is easier said than done with most pups. The next best way to give your dog CBD oil is by placing the recommended dose into their mouth with a dropper. If these methods don’t work, you can also try mixing CBD oil into your dog’s food.
How much CBD oil should I give my dog?
The appropriate CBD dosage depends on your dog’s weight, size, and specific health needs. Start with a low dose, usually around 0.2 milligrams of CBD per pound of body weight, and adjust as needed. Always follow the product’s dosing guidelines or consult your veterinarian for guidance.
What happens if I give my dog too much CBD oil?
If you give your dog too much CBD oil, they may experience mild side effects such as drowsiness, diarrhea, or a temporary drop in blood pressure. While these effects are generally not severe, it’s important to contact your veterinarian if you notice any adverse reactions. Follow the manufacturer’s recommendations when dosing CBD to ensure you don’t give your pup too much.
Can I give my dog my own CBD oil?
It’s not recommended to give your dog human CBD oil. Pet-specific CBD options are formulated with appropriate concentrations and ingredients safe for animals. Human CBD oil may contain additives or higher THC levels that could be harmful to dogs. Always use products designed specifically for pets.
Conclusion
CBD oil for dogs offers numerous health benefits, from reducing anxiety to improving mobility. By choosing high-quality CBD options, you can significantly enhance your pet’s well-being. The CBD oils listed above are effective and safe options to consider when incorporating CBD into your pup’s routine. Your furry friend can enjoy a healthier, happier life with the right product.