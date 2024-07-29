DC Drought Watch: How You Can Help

The Potomac is thirsty, and here’s how you can help.

Starting today, the region is under a drought watch. Due to ongoing heat and below-average recent rainfall, the water level of the Potomac River is getting low. The river is a main water source for much of the area.

Here are a few things you can do to conserve water and help prevent a drought:

Turn off the water while brushing your teeth or washing dishes.

DC Water, which manages the city’s water resources, says to pause water use while doing daily chores that don’t need the water running the whole time. They also advise taking shorter showers–ideally, five minutes or less–and limiting baths.

Pay attention to laundry and dishwasher use.

You can also save your household water by only running the washing machine and dishwasher when they’re full. When washing dishes, scrape or soak; don’t pre-rinse, and limit use of the garbage disposal in your sink, if you have one.

Plan your yard care.

DC Water advises watering plants and lawns in the morning or evening when it’s cooler and less windy to conserve hose water. You can also put down mulch, which helps the soil maintain moisture for longer. When cleaning sidewalks and driveways, swap the hose for a broom.