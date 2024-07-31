At Crosby, every home blends contemporary aesthetics with functional comfort. Featuring a variety of floor plans with expansive space for living, working, and entertaining, these apartments are now available for immediate move-in. Get to know the featured two-bedroom residence.
Two-bedroom floor plans at Crosby boast sophisticated details and premium finishes.
- With stainless steel appliances, stylish pendant lighting, and waterfall quartz countertops with seating for four, this space is perfect for both everyday meals and entertaining guests.
- Bathrooms are backlit with LED mirrors and luxurious walk-in showers with herringbone tiled backsplashes, offering a spa-like retreat.
- The two-bedroom floor plans feature floor-to-ceiling windows, flooding all areas with plenty of natural light.
Designed for the modern lifestyle, Crosby offers amenities that perfectly balance work, play, and leisure. The building features an expansive main-level lobby, and furnished co-working and breakout spaces, to offer a change of scenery for those working from home. The state-of-the-art fitness center boasts Matrix equipment and a private room equipped with Echelon spinning bikes, rowing machines, and the Reflect mirror.
Residents can also relax in the landscaped second-floor terraced courtyard or soak up the sun on our rooftop. Unwind by the rooftop pool surrounded by private cabanas, or in the interior open-air resident lounge with a floating fireplace.
At Crosby, pets are warmly welcomed. Residents can take advantage of the ground-floor pet spa, and their furry friends are free to roam at the rooftop dog run.
Located just steps away from popular culinary delights, residents can enjoy acclaimed Italian cuisine at L’Ardente, artisanal coffee at A Baked Joint, or Texas-style barbecue at 2Fifty Texas BBQ. Crosby’s location puts you at the epicenter of Mount Vernon Triangle’s culture, cuisine, and community.
Crosby is within easy walking distance of the National Mall, museums, a neighborhood farmers market, Capital One Arena, public transportation, and retailers.
Discover luxurious living and make one of Crosby’s two-bedroom residences your future home. For a limited time, receive up to three months free on a 20 or 24-month lease, starting in July and August 2024. Schedule your tour today and experience the best of urban living.