Noah Lyles Is the Fastest Man Alive. Here’s How to Watch Him Go for Gold in Paris.

Fastest man alive Noah Lyles is going for gold at the 2024 Paris Olympics. If you’re an unabashed homer like us—and yes, we’re absolutely biased, it’s right there in our publication’s name—you should be rooting for the Alexandria native and running superstar, too.

Lyles won a bronze medal in the 200-meter sprint at the Tokyo games in 2021. He’s the reigning world champion in the 100 and 200 meters. At the world championships in Budapest last summer, he became the first man since Usain Bolt to win gold in the 100m, 200m, and the 4×100-meter relay. He will race all three events in Paris, beginning with the 100m final on Sunday, August 4.

You can watch the fashion-forward Lyles and whole host of other terrific DMV athletes on NBC and Peacock. Bars and restaurants around the DC area are also showing the Olympics and offering specials all week. There’s a watch party for the 100m final on Sunday at 3 PM at Pork Barrel BBQ in Del Rey. The 200m final watch party is at Alexandria City High School, Thursday, August 8 at 1 PM.

Here’s a full list of Lyles’ upcoming Olympics races:

Men’s 100m Prelims and Round 1

When: Saturday 8/3, 4-6:40 AM ET

Watch: Peacock, NBCOlympics.com

Men’s 100m Semifinals and Final 🏅

When: Sunday 8/4, 12:30-4 PM ET

Watch: Peacock, NBCOlympics.com

Men’s 200m Round 1

When: Monday 8/5, 12:30-4 PM ET

Watch: Peacock, NBCOlympics.com

Men’s 200m Semifinals



When: Wednesday 8/7, 12:30-4 PM ET

Watch: Peacock, NBCOlympics.com

Men’s 200m Final 🏅

When: Thursday 8/8, 1-4 PM ET

Watch: Peacock, NBCOlympics.com

Men’s 4x100m Relay Round 1

When: Thursday 8/8, 4-7 AM ET

Watch: Peacock, NBCOlympics.com

Men’s 4x100m Relay Final 🏅

When: Friday 8/9, 1:30-4 PM ET

Watch: Peacock, NBCOlympics.com

