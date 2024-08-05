Find refreshing rum drinks at a discount at Colada Shop. Photograph by Scott Suchman .

16 Hot Happy Hour Deals Around DC

Where to find bargains on fancy cocktails, pizza, brunch, and more.

If You Want to Kick Back With a Few Martinis

Cucina Morini

location_on 901 Fourth St., NW.

language Website

Cucina Morini’s smooth $7 martini. Photograph by SV Images.

Cucina Morini, the loud, crowded Italian newcomer in Mount Vernon Triangle, mixes up a smooth house martini, with both vodka and gin plus whiffs of white pepper, caperberries, and dill. In the bar area, it’s discounted from $14 to $7 all night Tuesday through Sunday. There are dirty, espresso, and citrusy Sicilian versions, too, plus rosemary potato chips with onion dip for $6.

 

Make That a Piña Colada

Colada Shop

location_on Dupont Circle, the Wharf, 14th Street, Clarendon, Fairfax, and Potomac.

language Website

Photograph by Scott Suchman .

There are six locations of Colada Shop, the colorful Cuban cafes that also serve a lineup of tasty rum drinks. Happy hour runs from 4 to 7 on weekdays and 3 to closing time on Sundays at each shop (we like the rooftop at the 14th Street corridor outpost), and that’s when you’ll find tropical cocktails such as a frothy piña colada, topped with shavings of toasted coconut, discounted to $8.

 

. . . Or Actually, a Margarita

Oyamel

location_on 401 Seventh St., NW | 4928 Cordell Ave., Bethesda; 12435 Park Potomac Ave., Potomac

language Website

Oyamel’s classic margarita. Photograph by Rey Lopez.

Finding a happy-hour marg isn’t hard. But finding a great one? For that, you should hightail it to Oyamel, José Andrés’s Mexican standby in Penn Quarter. From 4 to 6 on weekdays, tequila and mezcal versions of the drink—plus a lime-“air”-topped mojito—are done right and discounted to $8 or $9 at the bar. Snacks include $5 chicken tamales and $8 pork-belly quesadillas.

 

Gringos & Mariachis

location_on 4928 Cordell Ave., Bethesda; 12435 Park Potomac Ave., Potomac

language Website

Photograph by Ryan Sanoir.

In the suburbs, Gringos & Mariachis features $7 specials weekdays from 3 to 6, including margaritas, sangria, and birria empanadas.

 

If Day-Drinking Is on the Agenda

Succotash Prime

location_on 915 F St., NW

language Website

Photograph by Scott Suchman .

Playing hooky? Head to the bar at Succotash Prime in Penn Quarter, where happy hour runs from 11:30 to 8 Monday through Friday and 4 to 8 Sunday. On the menu (besides discounted beers and glasses of wine): $5 rounds of pimiento-cheese hushpuppies and cornbread with sorghum butter, $2 smoked wings, and $12 plates of chicken and waffles. The National Harbor branch (186 Waterfront St., Oxon Hill) has a good happy hour, too, just not during the day.

 

Duke’s Grocery | Duke’s Counter

location_on 2000 Pennsylvania Ave., NW; 1201 Half St., SE; 1513 17th St., NW | 3000 Connecticut Ave., NW

language Website

Photograph by Creagh Photography/Duke’s Grocery.

At Duke’s Grocery and Duke’s Counter, a handful of wines and beers are $7—plus there are various daily specials—from noon to 7 on weekdays.

 

If You Just Want to Get Sloshed

Death Punch

location_on 2321 18th St., NW.

language Website

Death Punch, the Adams Morgan bar above a pool hall, has a traditional 5-to-7-pm happy hour with $5 rail drinks and draft beer, plus discounted wings. But the real bacchanal begins later, when $20 buys a two-hour, all-you-can-drink pass—also draft beers and rail cocktails—between 10 pm and midnight or midnight and 2 am.

 

If You’re Craving Pizza

Boogy & Peel

location_on 1 Dupont Cir., NW

language Website

Photograph courtesy of Boogy and Peel.

Some of our favorite pies in town are at Dupont’s fun-loving Boogy & Peel. Wednesdays from 4:30 to 6:30, a rotating selection are half off. (If the pepperoni pizza with salsa macha is on the menu, just say yes.) Drink specials such as $9 cocktails, 25-percent-off bottles of natural wine, and more are available Friday through Wednesday from 4:30 to 6:30 and Thursday from 11:30 to 9.

 

Stellina

location_onUnion Market, Mount Vernon Triangle, Shirlington, and Tysons

language Website

Photograph by Anastasia Markova.

Also great: the Neapolitan-inspired pizzas at Stellina.

 

Atlas Brew Works

location_on2429 Mandeville Ln.

language Website

There, from 4 to 6 Tuesday through Friday, $25 gets you a Negroni or spritz and a Margherita pie, plus housemade chips and other snacks. For New York–style pizza, it’s tough to beat Andy’s—and at the Alexandria location of Atlas Brew Works, two slices and a pint of beer can be had for a mere $10 Monday through Thursday from 3 to 7.

 

How About Some Barbecue?

Texas Jack’s

location_on 2761 Washington Blvd., Arlington.

language Website

Even the whiskey sours are smoky at the Lyon Park ’cue joint Texas Jack’s.Weekdays from 4 to 7, they go for $8. Sip them alongside smoked sausage with mustard for $4, pulled-pork tacos for $6, and smoked wings or brisket sliders for $7.

 

If It’s Brunch

Dacha

location_on 1600 Seventh St., NW.

language Website

Photograph by Hillary Deane Photography.

Five-dollar mimosas, Bloodies, and Irish coffees are part of the weekend brunch deal at Shaw beer garden Dacha, from 11 am to 1 pm. Entrées come cheap, too: fried-egg-topped burgers, shakshuka, and poutine with sausage gravy are all $10. Bonus: It’s dog-friendly—complete with faux beer and “puppucinos.”

 

If There’s a Game to Catch

Walter’s

location_on 10 N St., SE.

language Website

Navy Yard sports bar Walter’shas more than 20 TV screens, showing everything from baseball to soccer to WNBA basketball. Weeknights from 4 to 7, grab a table either indoors or on the patio and settle in for $5 specials like salmon sliders, meatballs, draft beers, and rail drinks.

 

If You’re Feeling Beachy

Charley Prime Foods

location_on 9811 Washingtonian Blvd., Gaithersburg.

language Website

Photograph by Kip Radt Photography.

Okay, the Rio’s lakefront isn’t quite the lapping Atlantic Ocean, but that’s not stopping Charley Prime Foods from amping up the boardwalk vibes on weekend afternoons. Between 2 and 4, relax on the patio with $7 orange crushes, $19 buckets of Red Stripe, $2 oysters, and $10 rounds of peel-and-eat shrimp. Weekday specials—Monday from 4 to 10, Tuesday through Friday from 3 to 6—include $8 gimlets, daiquiris, and other cocktails, plus a $10 half-pound burger.

This article appears in the August 2024 issue of Washingtonian.

