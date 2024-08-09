Real Estate

3 Open Houses to Check Out This Weekend

An Adams Morgan condo, a contemporary home in Silver Spring, and a Reston townhouse.

Written by
| Published on
Photograph Courtesy of Go Brent Realty.

Here are three open houses that caught our eye for this weekend in DC, Maryland, and Virginia:

 

An Adams Morgan Condo

Photograph courtesy of Redfin.
Photograph courtesy of Redfin.
Photograph courtesy of Redfin.
Photograph courtesy of Redfin.

Price: $565,000

Where: 2627 Adams Mill Rd., NW #404

Bedrooms/bathrooms: 2/1

Monthly condo fees: $775

Listing agents: Arlene Fernandez, Redfin

Open house: Saturday, August 10, 12-2 PM

This Adams Morgan condo is situated on the top floor, with access to a communal rooftop. The two-level space features a fireplace, a spiral staircase, and stainless steel appliances. Blocks away are neighborhood favorites such as Perry’s and Lost City Books.

 

A Contemporary Home in Silver Spring

Photograph courtesy of Go Brent Realty.
Photograph courtesy of Go Brent Realty.
Photograph courtesy of Go Brent Realty.
Photograph courtesy of Go Brent Realty.

Price: $799,000

Where: 13108 Two Farm Dr, Silver Spring

Bedrooms/bathrooms: 5/2

Lot size: .62 acre

Listing agent: Heather Foley, Go Brent Realty

Open house: Saturday, August 10, 1-4 PM; Sunday, August 11, 2-4 PM

Contemporary details give this home a stylish flair, including a floating staircase, wooden accents, and a statement fireplace. A central skylight and multiple floor-to-ceiling windows let in natural light throughout. The half-acre lot also includes a two-tier deck, a storage shed, and a spacious backyard. 

 

A Reston Townhome

Photograph courtesy of Century 21 Redwood Realty.
Photograph courtesy of Century 21 Redwood Realty.
Photograph courtesy of Century 21 Redwood Realty.
Photograph courtesy of Century 21 Redwood Realty.

Price: $675,000

Where: 11617 Hunters Green Ct, Reston, VA

Bedrooms/bathrooms: 4/3

Lot size: 0.05 acre

Listing agent: Julie Zimmermann, Century 21 Redwood Realty

Open house: Saturday, August 10, 12-2pm

In this three-level townhouse, multiple patios and sliding glass doors let in views of the Reston National Golf Course, which the property is situated on. A large living room with a ceiling-high fireplace sits at the center of the open floor plan. Neighborhood walking trails provide easy access to nearby pools, tennis and basketball courts, and playgrounds.

Omega Ilijevich
Omega Ilijevich
Editorial Fellow

Follow Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day

Follow Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day