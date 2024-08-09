3 Open Houses to Check Out This Weekend

Here are three open houses that caught our eye for this weekend in DC, Maryland, and Virginia:
An Adams Morgan Condo
Price: $565,000
Where: 2627 Adams Mill Rd., NW #404
Bedrooms/bathrooms: 2/1
Monthly condo fees: $775
Listing agents: Arlene Fernandez, Redfin
Open house: Saturday, August 10, 12-2 PM
This Adams Morgan condo is situated on the top floor, with access to a communal rooftop. The two-level space features a fireplace, a spiral staircase, and stainless steel appliances. Blocks away are neighborhood favorites such as Perry’s and Lost City Books.
A Contemporary Home in Silver Spring
Price: $799,000
Where: 13108 Two Farm Dr, Silver Spring
Bedrooms/bathrooms: 5/2
Lot size: .62 acre
Listing agent: Heather Foley, Go Brent Realty
Open house: Saturday, August 10, 1-4 PM; Sunday, August 11, 2-4 PM
Contemporary details give this home a stylish flair, including a floating staircase, wooden accents, and a statement fireplace. A central skylight and multiple floor-to-ceiling windows let in natural light throughout. The half-acre lot also includes a two-tier deck, a storage shed, and a spacious backyard.
A Reston Townhome
Price: $675,000
Where: 11617 Hunters Green Ct, Reston, VA
Bedrooms/bathrooms: 4/3
Lot size: 0.05 acre
Listing agent: Julie Zimmermann, Century 21 Redwood Realty
Open house: Saturday, August 10, 12-2pm
In this three-level townhouse, multiple patios and sliding glass doors let in views of the Reston National Golf Course, which the property is situated on. A large living room with a ceiling-high fireplace sits at the center of the open floor plan. Neighborhood walking trails provide easy access to nearby pools, tennis and basketball courts, and playgrounds.