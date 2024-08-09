June 3
The John and Lillian Miles Lewis Foundation’s Good Trouble Gala at the National Portrait Gallery
June 11
DC book launch of Steven Brill’s The Death of Truth at the home of Gloria Dittus
June 12
Congressional Baseball Game at Nationals Park
June 13
The Freedom Forum’s 2024 Free Expression Awards at the Anthem
June 14
DC-premiere reception of Majority Rules at the Henri
June 15
Museum of Graffiti “Sneaker Stories” pop-up at Union Market
June 3
The John and Lillian Miles Lewis Foundation’s Good Trouble Gala at the National Portrait Gallery
June 11
DC book launch of Steven Brill’s The Death of Truth at the home of Gloria Dittus
June 12
Congressional Baseball Game at Nationals Park
June 13
The Freedom Forum’s 2024 Free Expression Awards at the Anthem
June 14
DC-premiere reception of Majority Rules at the Henri
June 15
Museum of Graffiti “Sneaker Stories” pop-up at Union Market
This article appears in the August 2024 issue of Washingtonian.
Join the conversation!
Share