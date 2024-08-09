We Love the Very-DC Portraits From This Black-and-White Wedding

Maria, a congressional staffer from DC, and Nate, a commercial real estate marketing professional from Bethesda, met at a masquerade-themed birthday party for Nate’s cousin, who Maria knew through work. They talked for a long while before Nate took off his mask and Maria said she thought, “oh good, he’s gorgeous.” They got to know one another more over drinks at Tortilla Coast after work one day, and then Nate planned their first official date: ice skating and Thai food at the Georgetown Waterfront.

Four years later, Nate popped the question while the two picnicked with all their favorite foods in front of the Capitol on the Mall.

Their DC love story inspired their DC-themed wedding, which they decorated with marble, plus hues of black and white with blush pink accents. Special touches included Washington Capitals-themed save-the-dates, a cocktail how with DC skyline views; real marble table numbers; a marble-wrapped dance floor, and stage decorated in a Cherry Blossom print; plus a lush floral chuppah.

Instead of a salad course, dinner started with a plate of the couple’s favorite international “dumplings”—potstickers, samosas, etc. For dessert: confetti wedding cake and Crumbl Cookies. They chose their wedding date based on the availability of the band, who they’d seen at another family wedding and say they knew they wanted to achieve the dance party they’d envisioned.

The Details

