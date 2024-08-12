National Gallery Nights Return This Fall

The National Gallery of Art’s popular National Gallery Nights series will return this fall, on the second Thursdays of September, October, and November, giving thousands of art-lovers a chance to view the collection after hours and take part in other special events at the museum.

This season’s schedule includes three programs with unique themes: “A Night in Paris,” “Día de los Muertos Celebration,” and “To the District, with Love.” From 6 to 9 PM, visitors will be treated to curator-led discussions, art-making activities, and lots of dancing. As always, admission is free, but drinks—including beer, wine, and cocktails—a well as gelato and other light refreshments will be available for purchase.

If you’re ready to spend a night at the museum, you’ll have to try your luck. Last fall, NGA started distributing the free tickets through an online lottery, which opens up here a week before each event. To make sure you don’t miss the deadline, you can opt into email reminders when the lottery opens here, or sign up for the NGA newsletter. Emails go out to all registrants on the Friday before the event, informing them if they won.

If the odds aren’t in your favor, don’t fret. Some first-come, first-serve tickets will be handed out at the door starting at 5:30 PM the night of each event. Outside on the museum’s 4th Street plaza, you can also catch live musical performances that are open to the public during the September and October events.

Here’s a preview of each month’s theme, and a guide for when to enter the lottery:

Thursday, September 12: A Night in Paris

Lottery opens: September 2 at 10 AM

Lottery closes: September 5 at noon

Winners notified: September 6

Grab a glass of red wine and take a stroll through 19th century Paris in this City-of-Light-inspired evening. The September event is museum-goers’ only opportunity to see the upcoming exhibition “Paris 1874: The Impressionist Moment” after hours, so if you want a special look at rare selections from masters such as Degas and Renoir, this is your chance. To celebrate the Parisian-focused temporary exhibit, the East Building will be transformed into a Francophile’s dream: You can channel your inner Monet with an Impressionism-inspired art-making project, attend Moulin Rouge-style cabaret performances, and catch screenings of French cinema.

Thursday, October 10: Día de los Muertos Celebration

Lottery opens: September 30 at 10 AM

Lottery closes: October 3 at noon

Winners notified: October 4

Celebrate life and death at this special ode to Día de los Muertos (Day of the Dead) traditions. Inside, DJ Pedro Night will be spinning Latin dance hits, as guests try their hand at folk art projects inspired by Mexican and Indigenous cultures. In a nod to National Hispanic Heritage Month (September 15-October 15), special curator-led talks will highlight work from Latinx artists throughout the galleries. Outside, the 4th Street Plaza will be abuzz with rhythms from the Las Cafeteras—a Los Angeles group that fuses traditional Chicano music with electronic, rock, and hip-hop beats. Guests are encouraged to don festive garb—whether you want to honor the vibrant colors of Día de los Muertos or try out a spooky costume ahead of Halloween.

Thursday, November 14: To the District, with Love

Lottery opens: November 4 at 10 AM

Lottery closes: November 7 at noon

Winners notified: November 8

To close out its Fall 2024 season, the National Gallery of Art is sending a love letter to the city it calls home. “To the District, with Love” celebrates all things Washington: DC’s own DJ Little Bacon Bear will curate a soundtrack that pays homage to the city’s rich musical history, and local artists will lead experimental art-making sessions. Throughout the galleries, pop-up curator talks will spotlight artwork with local connections, including selections from the influential Washington Color School. Think you know DC culture front to back? You can answer questions about DC’s art and music scenes in rounds of trivia.