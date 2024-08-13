Why These DC Park Projects Are Taking Forever

Washingtonians have been waiting years for these three park-related jobs to be completed. Here’s what we know right now.

Meridian Hill Park Fountain Repair

The backstory: One of North America’s longest cascading fountains remains frustratingly dry, in part due to a century-old plumbing system and worn-out concrete.

The project: The National Park Service closed the park’s lower level for renovations in 2020. More than three years later, NPS reopened it after adding accessibility features, redoing the landscaping, and fixing cracks in the walls. Yet the fountain wasn’t turned back on. At the time, the park service said it was working on getting the water running again, but that never happened.

The update: According to an NPS spokesperson, the fountain still needs major work, including replacing the pump that regulates its flow. The biggest issue is cost: The park service is currently seeking additional funding for the project.

Carter Barron Amphitheatre Restoration

The backstory: Built in 1950, Carter Barron hosted a long list of amazing concerts and theatrical productions. But in 2017, an investigation found that the stage was no longer structurally sound. The venue has been closed ever since.

The project: NPS is working on a revamp that will maintain Carter Barron’s historical charm while bringing it up to code and adding modern amenities. One idea is to reflect light and sound back into the amphitheater to prevent disturbing the wildlife.

The update: Rock Creek Conservancy board chair Pavan Khoobchandani says NPS is still moving the project along. But progress appears to be glacial. There is no plan yet for management or funding of the redesign, meaning it’s basically still in the idea-formulation stage.

Taft Bridge Suicide-Barrier Installation

The backstory: Of the 26 bridge-related fatalities in DC between 2010 and 2022, half took place at the Taft Bridge. In 2022, a Woodley Park resident led an effort to install better safeguards after her partner died of suicide there. That led to a commitment from the city to construct barriers.

The project: Last year, the DC Council allocated $850,000 to pay for taller pedestrian railings designed to help prevent suicides.

The update: A spokesperson for the District Department of Transportation says it’s working on the preliminary design and environmental analysis this summer and expects to complete a final design by fall. Construction likely won’t be completed until late 2026.

This article appears in the August 2024 issue of Washingtonian.