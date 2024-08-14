Weddings

An Olive-and-Black Wedding at the Park Hyatt

The fall fête featured white roses, calla lilies, and orchids.

Mary-Esther, a research associate from South Carolina, and Keith, a dentist from Brooklyn, met as freshman at Notre Dame. The pair dated for almost ten years after a first date that included seeing the movie Argo, before Keith popped the question at an Airbnb under the guise of going to a friends’ last-minute engagement party.

The pair’s October wedding at the Park Hyatt Washington, DC featured an olive green, black, ivory, and blush color palette, with roses, calla lines, and white orchids decorating the space. Textured olive green napkins and personalized menus were Mary-Esther’s favorite part; the centerpieces were a favorite for Keith. Following the big day, the newlyweds honeymooned in Belize. See the photos of the wedding below.

The Details

Photography: Trené Forbes Photography

Venue, caterer, and cake: Park Hyatt Washington D.C

Planning and design: Get The Look Weddings & Events

Florist: Davinci’s Florist

Invitations: Berry Designs Shop

Hairstylist: Hair + Space

Makeup artist: Shannie on the Beat

Groom’s attire: The Black Tux

Bridesmaids’ attire: Azazie

Groomsmen’s attire: The Black Tux

Music/entertainment: DJ Schemes

Rentals: Select Event Group

Dancefloor wrap: DJ Max Powers

Videography: Templeton Image

Acrylic signage: Pink Posies and Peals

Table numbers: Blush Paperie Shop

 

