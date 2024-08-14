An Olive-and-Black Wedding at the Park Hyatt

Mary-Esther, a research associate from South Carolina, and Keith, a dentist from Brooklyn, met as freshman at Notre Dame. The pair dated for almost ten years after a first date that included seeing the movie Argo, before Keith popped the question at an Airbnb under the guise of going to a friends’ last-minute engagement party.
The pair’s October wedding at the Park Hyatt Washington, DC featured an olive green, black, ivory, and blush color palette, with roses, calla lines, and white orchids decorating the space. Textured olive green napkins and personalized menus were Mary-Esther’s favorite part; the centerpieces were a favorite for Keith. Following the big day, the newlyweds honeymooned in Belize. See the photos of the wedding below.
The Details
Photography: Trené Forbes Photography
Venue, caterer, and cake: Park Hyatt Washington D.C
Planning and design: Get The Look Weddings & Events
Florist: Davinci’s Florist
Invitations: Berry Designs Shop
Hairstylist: Hair + Space
Makeup artist: Shannie on the Beat
Groom’s attire: The Black Tux
Bridesmaids’ attire: Azazie
Groomsmen’s attire: The Black Tux
Music/entertainment: DJ Schemes
Rentals: Select Event Group
Dancefloor wrap: DJ Max Powers
Videography: Templeton Image
Acrylic signage: Pink Posies and Peals
Table numbers: Blush Paperie Shop