An Olive-and-Black Wedding at the Park Hyatt

Mary-Esther, a research associate from South Carolina, and Keith, a dentist from Brooklyn, met as freshman at Notre Dame. The pair dated for almost ten years after a first date that included seeing the movie Argo, before Keith popped the question at an Airbnb under the guise of going to a friends’ last-minute engagement party.

Get more Washingtonian Weddings inspo Newsletter | Instagram | Facebook | Pinterest

Get more Washingtonian Weddings inspo Newsletter | Instagram | Facebook | Pinterest

The pair’s October wedding at the Park Hyatt Washington, DC featured an olive green, black, ivory, and blush color palette, with roses, calla lines, and white orchids decorating the space. Textured olive green napkins and personalized menus were Mary-Esther’s favorite part; the centerpieces were a favorite for Keith. Following the big day, the newlyweds honeymooned in Belize. See the photos of the wedding below.

The Details

Join the conversation!