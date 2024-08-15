8 Botanical Events This Summer That Plant Parents Will Love

Sunday, August 18 marks the beginning of DC Plant Week. To celebrate the citywide event, we’ve put together a list of activities that will help you discover our local plant scene.

DC Plant Week

August 18-24 location_on multiple locations language Website

Celebrate plant life at a botanical happy hour, plant swap, or orchid workshop during this year’s DC Plant Week. The third annual event—organized by plant store REWILD— features citywide deals and specials on garden goods, plus gatherings at neighborhood flower shops for plant enthusiasts (free+).

Summer Evening Hours at US Botanic Gardens

August 15 location_on US Botanic Gardens language Website

View the sunset amid blooming summer flowers after hours at the gorgeous US Botanic Gardens.You can sip botanical-themed mocktails and lemonade while checking out the garden’s rare orchids, fruit trees, and cacti during its extended summer hours (free).

Summer Evening Hours at National Arboretum

August 23 location_on US National Arboretum language Website

Explore centuries-old bonsai trees, plus rose gardens, azaleas, and massive porticos from the Capitol Building at the US National Arboretum. The green oasis spans 451 acres, and you can prolong your visit during summer evening hours (free).

Sips and Stems

August 31 location_on PLNTR language Website

In addition to selling house plants and offering interior design services, this boutique keeps a running calendar of plant-themed hangouts and hands-on vegetation workshops. At the end of the month, flower expert Fenella will teach a bouquet-styling class (with mimosas) ($69).

Pup Day at Meadowlark

August 21 and September 4 location_onMeadowlark Botanical Gardens language Website

Leash up your furry friend and wander through this 95-acre Vienna garden on the first and third Wednesdays of the month through October. Take in the daylilies, cherry trees, lilacs, azaleas, and wildflowers as you and your pup pass by lakes, gazebos, and a Korean Bell pavilion ($8 for adults, $6 for dogs).

Gardens of Dumbarton Oaks

ongoing location_on Dumbarton Oaks Gardens language Website

Explore this historic Georgetown landscape—designed by gardener Beatrix Farrand in collaboration with art collector Mildred Bliss—at your own pace. There are 10 acres filled with gardens, sculptures, orchids, and more ($11).



Forest Bathing

August 23 and September 6 location_on Fort Slocum Park language Website

Meditate surrounded by nature at Fort Slocum Park with Rock Creek Conservancy and forest therapy guide Sarah DeWitt. She will lead forest bathers on a two-hour walk through the woods followed by tea (free).

Jazz in the Gardens

September 4 location_on Hillwood Estate, Museum, and Gardens language Website

Jazz in the Garden at National Gallery of Art is wrapping up soon, but there’s still time to experience live music outdoors at Hillwood Estate, where the Marshall Keys Sextet will play dixieland, swing, and New Orleans-inspired second line tunes on the Lunar Lawn; bring picnic blankets and lawn chairs ($30).

