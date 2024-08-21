1. Chrome

Traditional French manicures have long been the wedding-day standard, but brides have some new options at their fingertips. From a marbled look to 3D add-ons (pearls! crystals! bows!), here are some ways to update your style.

Chrome finishes—which inspired the viral “glazed doughnut” look—are still a favorite and can range in effect from mirrored to iridescent to pearly. They can elevate a tried-and-true polish or be added to the popular trends below.

2. Color!

“Our current favorite trend is ‘nontraditional’ bridal nails—something different than the very popular light pink or neutral colors,” says Lauren Dunne, cofounder of Varnish Lane. “We are seeing a lot of brides use their nails as a chance to add a pop of color to their look. In fact, for my own wedding, I wore bright-red nails.” Dunne’s go-to red: Poppy Fields by CND.

3. Marbled Nails

Marnae Orton of Nailsaloon says brides are asking for whimsical white-on-white, translucent designs that create a smoky, marbled finish. The style is simple, soft, and delicate, she says, yet takes a manicure “to the next level.”

4. Embellished French Manis

Embellished nails—a popular choice of celebrities such as Hailey Bieber—are a Washington favorite. Inspired by balletcore and “coquettish aesthetics,” says Orton, the look starts with a classic French mani and is then ornamented with 3D elements such as pearls, crystals, rhinestones, or bows. Melody Placer at Paint Nail Bar in Annapolis says she’s seeing a lot of the “double French” designs, which include two lines of color.

This article appears in the August 2024 issue of Washingtonian.

Join the conversation!