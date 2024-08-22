Weddings

A Moody Secret Garden Theme and DC-Centric Details Inspired This Luxe Tented Wedding

The rich details and decor are an all-time favorite.

Written by
| Photographed by Ivash Studio | Published on

When Carri and Damiisa got to talking at the Gryphon in Dupont, Damiisa remembers thinking she had a cute smile and was intriguing; Carri says he was charming and persistent. Their first date was a Backyard Band show at the Society Restaurant & Lounge, and some years later the couple brought things full circle and hired the go-go band to entertain at their wedding.

The big day featured a “moody Secret Garden” theme in dark blue, purple, and green hues. Carri’s favorite element was the flower-adorned fountain at the reception; Damiisa’s was the ombré floral installation that lined each side of the ceremony aisle and blended from purples to blues and greens. Their tag line—WELCOME TO DC—nodded to the pair’s initials as well as the District, with DC-inspired details including an ode to old-school go-go posters on the escort wall and late-night bites of half-smokes, fries, wings, and mumbo sauce.

The Details

Planning and design: B Astonished Events

Florist: Sophie Felts Floral Design

Menus: Luckie Design Co.

Caterer: Ridgewells Catering

Hairstylist: Casey Mac

Bride’s attire: Lumnije Krasniqi (ceremony); Timmy Ajulo (reception)

Groom’s and groomsmen’s attire: Connoisseur Paris

Bridesmaids’ attire: ChicSew

Music: Kenny Allen (ceremony); Imani-Grace Cooper (cocktail hour); Backyard Band (reception); DJ Schemes (reception DJ)

Transportation: C London Travel

Videography: The Digital Age Media

Bridal-suite decor: Moments by Mick

Late-night food: Munchiez Kitchen

Dance instructor: Kevin Tisdale

Video: Stunt Media Productions

 

This wedding originally appeared in the August 2024 issue of Washingtonian.

