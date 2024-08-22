8 Gaming Experiences in the DC-Area That are Great for Adults

1. F1 Arcade

location_on Union Market language Website opens October 13

Compete with friends, or have a solo game night at these local arcades and immersive game rooms.

Start your engines, or simulators: F1 Arcade is headed to Union Market District this fall. The virtual and social racing destination takes speed fans into the world of Formula 1 with 83 vibrating racing simulators, motorsport watch parties, a 42-foot bar, food, neon decor, and more (free entry).

2. Astro Beer Hall

location_on Village at Shirlington language Website Daily

Astro Beer Hall just opened a vintage-themed pool bar in the basement of its Shirlington location. The neighborhood bar—known for dishing up tasty doughnuts—is time traveling to 1969 with pool tables, shuffleboard games, a retro phone booth, and artwork by local artist Billy Colbert (free entry).

3. SPIN

location_on National Press Building language Website Tuesdays – Saturdays

This ping pong social club throws themed parties, has a live DJ, and serves happy hour bites across its 12,000 square foot venue in the basement of the National Press Building. Couples, friends, and corporate groups can book a private ping pong table for one hour of competitive play. Or, visit during evening hours for late-night play sessions at a discounted rate ($49+).

4. Beat the Bomb

location_on Ivy City language Website Tuesdays-Sundays

Gamers are in for an explosive treat at DC’s Beat the Bomb experience. Grab a group of friends and don hazmat gear as you work together to problem solve, dodge lasers, and crack next-level codes. If you don’t Beat the Bomb, you’ll be blasted with colorful paint, but don’t worry—the neon splashes make for the perfect Instagram photo ($39+ for mission experiences, $15 for arcade lounge).

5. Punch Bowl Social

location_on Ballston Quarter language Website Daily

Retro arcade games, bowling, karaoke, ping pong, and a photo booth are highlights at this restaurant and bar. The lively game room also has giant jenga and scrabble, cornhole, bocce, and foosball (free entry).

6. Sandbox VR

location_on Tysons Corner language Website Daily

This Virginia virtual reality experience opened at the end of last year with haptic suits, VR goggles, and motion-tracking antennae. You can venture through virtual worlds and compete with each other in games such as Deadwood Valley, Squid Game, Curse of Davy Jones, and more ($50+).

7. Immersive Gamebox

location_on Ballston Quarter language Website Daily

If toying with augmented reality is your game of choice, you’ll enjoy the challenges at Immersive Gamebox. The interactive smart room employs surround sound and 3-D motion tracking to take players on 30 minute (or longer) gaming adventures where they can compete to solve puzzles, unlock escape rooms, play Tetris, conquer Squid Games, and more ($36+ for game and drink tickets).

8. Kick Axe Throwing

location_on Ivy City language Website Tuesdays-Sundays

Practice your aim at this hatchet-tossing hub, which offers a cabin-themed bar, cozy fare like mac and cheese, and guided axe-throwing sessions. New this season is an interactive tech experience called Hyper-Axe that features digital scoring and touch screens. After you throw a few axes, you can head upstairs to the company’s sister bar Throw Social—a tropical-themed music spot with outdoor seating, indoor cabanas, and games like Connect 4 ($33+).

Join the conversation!