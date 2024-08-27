10 Exciting Restaurants Coming Soon to the DC Area

Contents
Atlas Brew Works
632 Howard Ave., SE
This top-tier local brewery already has a large footprint in Navy Yard, Ivy City, and Alexandria. Next up: an outpost in the so-called Bridge District, a major Anacostia development just across the Frederick Douglass Memorial Bridge. The new location will have outdoor seating, beer production equipment, and a taproom, and will anchor a shiny new apartment tower. Andy’s Pizza, adjoining the Navy Yard brewery, is coming along, too. Estimated opening: 2025.
Back to Top
Alara
1303 Wisconsin Ave., NW
The former Paolo’s space in Georgetown–a distinctive corner cottage attached to a warren of dining rooms–has sat vacant for years. Restaurateur Hakan Ilhan is working to transform it into what feels like a seaside taverna in Santorini, with mezze from Greece, Turkey, Lebanon, and Israel along with large plates like branzino and tagines. Estimated opening: Late October.
Back to Top
Dogon
1330 Maryland Ave., SW
Celebrated chef Kwame Onwuachi left his hit Wharf restaurant, Kith & Kin, in 2020. (It soon closed.) Since then, his star has grown only brighter, with a well-received memoir and a majorly successful New York restaurant, Tatiana. He’ll bring his cooking back to DC with this high-concept Afro-Caribbean restaurant in the Salamander hotel. Details are scant, but it will honor astronomer and mapmaker Benjamin Banneker, who helped survey the District’s borders. Estimated opening: September.
Back to Top
Bouboulina
915 Meeting St., North Bethesda
Cava has spread far beyond DC, but the owners of the fast-casual chain still run a small cluster of upscale restaurants at Pike & Rose. The latest will be Bouboulina, an American steakhouse with Mediterranean influences. Think dry-aged beef, wood-grilled seafood, pastas, and sides such as charred sweet potatoes with smoked labneh. Estimated opening: Fall.
Back to Top
Minetta Tavern
1287 Fourth St., NE
Eccentric Manhattan restaurateur and Instagram provocateur Keith McNally has dropped hints about a DC spinoff of his storied Greenwich Village pub for years. It’s finally slated to open near Pastis, the Union Market bistro McNally runs with Stephen Starr. If Minetta is anything like the original, expect an absurdly good (and pricey) burger, a buzzy scene, and plenty of martinis. The Washington location will also have an upstairs bar named for FDR’s mistress, Lucy Mercer, and a private dining room. Estimated opening: September.
Back to Top
Press Club
1506 19th St., NW
A bit less buttoned-up than the National Press Club, this basement cocktail lounge will bring intricately crafted drinks from Will Patton (beverage director at Bresca and Jônt) and Devin Kennedy to a fun, record-shop-like space in Dupont Circle. An eclectic selection of vinyl will spin while you sip drinks with seasonal ingredients and snack on Japanese-inspired bites. Estimated opening: Fall.
Back to Top
Osteria Mozza and the Occidental
3276 M St., NW; 1475 Pennsylvania Ave., NW
Everything restaurateur Stephen Starr touches in DC seems to turn into a hot dining destination, from Le Diplomate to El Presidente to Pastis. We’re looking forward to two major projects with Starr’s name on them: Osteria Mozza, an Italian market/eatery in Georgetown’s former Dean & DeLuca space, and a “glamorous” revamp of the historic Occidental dining room near the White House. At Mozza, Starr and LA chef Nancy Silverton have 20,000 square feet to play with and are working on an enoteca, mozzarella bar, and shop. For the Occidental, Starr has said he wants to turn the classic politico power spot into the “Polo Lounge meets the 21 Club.” Estimated opening: Early 2025.
Back to Top
Rosedale
4465 Connecticut Ave., NW
Ashok Bajaj–the brains behind Rasika, Sababa, and seven other DC restaurants–is venturing deeper into upper Northwest neighborhoods with this Mediterranean-accented bar and dining room near Van Ness. With a cocktail bar, an upscale atmosphere, and daily rotisserie specials, Bajaj says he hopes the place will be a weeknight refuge. Estimated opening: October.
Back to Top
Silver and Sons BBQ
5400 Westbard Ave., Bethesda
Jarrad Silver has had his eye on a brick-and-mortar space for his food-truck operation since he started smoking meats in his driveway in 2020. Finally, he’ll get one: a modest takeout counter in Bethesda’s new Westbard Square development. You won’t need to check Silver’s Instagram for schedules to try his Jewish- and Mediterranean-influenced barbecue–cumin-spiced lamb shoulder, pastrami short ribs, grilled merguez sausage, lemon-schmaltz potatoes–you can just show up. For now, get a preview by visiting the future storefront, where Silver has planted one of his trucks right outside. Estimated opening: October/November.
Back to Top
Sunday Morning Bakehouse
1796 Chain Bridge Rd., McLean
Virginians will get a taste of the croissant-like flaky pop-tarts, sugar-dusted jelly doughnuts, and other sweets that draw crowds to Caroline Yi’s beloved North Bethesda bakery. Its second location–an airy space full of booths and nooks–is coming to a luxury mixed-use complex near the McLean Metro stop. Estimated opening: Winter.
This article appears in the July 2024 issue of Washingtonian.