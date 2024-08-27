News & Politics

Our Not-Too-Serious Guide to DC-Area Colleges and Universities

From big moments on campus to the must-have accessory, here’s how schools around the region stack up.

Written by | Published on
Photo-illustration by Jennifer Albarracin Moya.

Georgetown University

Annual Tuition and Fees (2024–25): $68,016

Undergraduate Enrollment (Fall 2023): 6,741 (main campus only)

Notable Alumni: Bill Clinton, Ted Leonsis, Anontin Scalia, and 13 international royals

Campus Vibe: Wannabe diplomats and politicians who juggle Model UN, think-tank internships, and competitive social climbing.

Where to Find Students After Class: Pulling all-nighters in Lau, taking club meetings too seriously, or hitting the Tombs for Tuesday trivia.

Accessory/Clothing Items You’ll See Everywhere: Patagonia pullovers

Biggest Issue on Campus Right Now: Students are currently urging the administration to divest its endowment from companies that sell technology used by the Israeli military.

A Big Moment: 2006: The FDA approved the world’s first cancer-­prevention vaccine, Gardasil. Georgetown researchers led the drug’s development.

 

George Washington University

 

Annual Tuition and Fees (2024–25): $67,710

Undergraduate Enrollment (Fall 2023): 10,848

Notable Alumni: Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis, Ted Lerner, andKerry Washington

Campus Vibe: Political enthusiasts who treat Foggy Bottom like a mini West Wing, chasing coveted “Hill­ternships” between poli-sci classes.

Where to Find Students After Class: Chatting at Kogan Plaza or visiting the monuments, again.

Accessory/Clothing Items You’ll See Everywhere: Longchamp bags, Adidas Sambas

Biggest Issue on Campus Right Now: In the spring, pro-Palestinian protests escalated into a multi-university encampment, prompting administrative action.

A Big Moment: 1930s and ’40s: Physics professor George Gamow and cosmologist Ralph Alpher led development of the Big Bang theory.

 

American University

Annual Tuition and Fees (2024–25): $58,750

Undergraduate Enrollment (Fall 2023): 7,817

Notable Alumni: Lonnie Bunch, SalvatoreFerragamo CEO Marco Gobbetti,Judy Sheindlin (a.k.a. Judge Judy)

Campus Vibe: Ambitious interns fueled by overpriced coffee and dreams of being the next big K Street lobbyist.

Where to Find Students After Class: Chilling on the Quad or grabbing a late-night snack at the Bridge Cafe.

Accessory/Clothing Items You’ll See Everywhere: Tote bags

Biggest Issue on Campus Right Now: President Jon Alger’s ascension after Sylvia Burwell’s exit, inheriting a campus rocked by staff strikes and Israel-Palestine protests

A Big Moment: June 10, 1963: At commencement, JFK pledged to halt nuclear tests if other nations did as well, a shift in Cold War tensions.

 

Howard University

Annual Tuition and Fees (2024–25): $35,810

Undergraduate Enrollment (Fall 2023): 10,190

Notable Alumni: Kamala Harris, Zora Neale Hurston, Elijah Cummings

Campus Vibe: A “Black Ivy League” that also feels like a fashion show and a family reunion.

Where to Find Students After Class: Hanging out on the Yard, going to Thirsty Thursdays at Grand Central and Whitlow’s, or dancing at a party.

Accessory/Clothing Items You’ll See Everywhere: A trendy bag–think Telfar, Marc Jacobs–or an artsy tote

Biggest Issue on Campus Right Now: Despite soaring enrollment, Howard still struggles to house students, guaranteeing only two years of on-campus living.

A Big Moment: 1942: Students began “stool-sitting” at eateries that denied service to Black diners, leading to regular sit-ins.

 

Catholic University of America

Annual Tuition and Fees (2024–25): $58,378

Undergraduate Enrollment (Fall 2023): 3,139

Notable Alumni: New York Times columnist Maureen Dowd, Mad Men actor John Slattery, 12 living cardinals

Campus Vibe: A smaller school where faith blends into academics–but isn’t forced on those with different beliefs.

Where to Find Students After Class: Studying at the Pryz student center and mingling with UMD students at the Terrapin’s Turf bar.

Accessory/Clothing Items You’ll See Everywhere: Rosary bracelets

Biggest Issue on Campus Right Now: An intense divide on abortion between the administration’s traditional Catholic values and a student body with diverse views.

A Big Moment: 1979, 2008, and 2015: The school was the only American university visited by three popes.

 

University of Maryland

Annual Tuition and Fees (2024–25): $11,505 (in-state) $40,306 (out-of-state)

Undergraduate Enrollment (Fall 2023): 30,608

Notable Alumni: Gayle King, Larry David, Muppets creator Jim Henson, andGoogle cofounder Sergey Brin

Campus Vibe: You’re just as likely to meet a frat bro as you are a hipster or gamer at this big state school.

Where to Find Students After Class: Relaxing on McKeldin Mall or at the four mainstay bars: RJ Bentley’s, Cornerstone, Terrapin’s Turf, and Looney’s.

Accessory/Clothing Items You’ll See Everywhere: Nike Air Force 1s

Biggest Issue on Campus Right Now: The ongoing wait for the Purple Line, linking UMD to DC and the surrounding suburbs. Construction has caused detours and air-pollution concerns.

A Big Moment: September 24, 2001: A devastating tornado struck campus, killing two students. Siren tests are now a monthly event.

 

George Mason University

Annual Tuition and Fees (2024–25): $10,392 (in-state) $34,860 (out-of-state)

Undergraduate Enrollment (Fall 2023): 27,160 (main campus only)

Notable Alumni: Better Call Saul actress Rhea Seehorn, Olympic gold medalist David Verburg, Fox 5 anchor Angie Goff

Campus Vibe: A commuter school that’s bustling by day and a ghost town at night.

Where to Find Students After Class: Cramming in Fenwick Library’s silent zones, eating in the Johnson Center, or playing air hockey at the Corner Pocket.

Accessory/Clothing Items You’ll See Everywhere: Stanley cups and thrifted outfits

Biggest Issue on Campus Right Now: A new course requirement on diversity, equity, and inclusion was delayed for a year after scrutiny from Governor Glenn Youngkin and the school board.

A Big Moment: March 2006: The men’s basketball team was the Cinderella story of the NCAA tournament–the Patriots, an 11th seed, beat a number-one team and made it to the Final Four.

Related
The US News College Rankings Are Out—but Do Area Schools Care?

This article appears in the September 2024 issue of Washingtonian.

More:

Follow Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day

Follow Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day