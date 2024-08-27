Annual Tuition and Fees (2024–25): $68,016

Undergraduate Enrollment (Fall 2023): 6,741 (main campus only)

Notable Alumni: Bill Clinton, Ted Leonsis, Anontin Scalia, and 13 international royals

Campus Vibe: Wannabe diplomats and politicians who juggle Model UN, think-tank internships, and competitive social climbing.

Where to Find Students After Class: Pulling all-nighters in Lau, taking club meetings too seriously, or hitting the Tombs for Tuesday trivia.

Accessory/Clothing Items You’ll See Everywhere: Patagonia pullovers

Biggest Issue on Campus Right Now: Students are currently urging the administration to divest its endowment from companies that sell technology used by the Israeli military.

A Big Moment: 2006: The FDA approved the world’s first cancer-­prevention vaccine, Gardasil. Georgetown researchers led the drug’s development.

Annual Tuition and Fees (2024–25): $67,710

Undergraduate Enrollment (Fall 2023): 10,848

Notable Alumni: Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis, Ted Lerner, andKerry Washington

Campus Vibe: Political enthusiasts who treat Foggy Bottom like a mini West Wing, chasing coveted “Hill­ternships” between poli-sci classes.

Where to Find Students After Class: Chatting at Kogan Plaza or visiting the monuments, again.

Accessory/Clothing Items You’ll See Everywhere: Longchamp bags, Adidas Sambas

Biggest Issue on Campus Right Now: In the spring, pro-Palestinian protests escalated into a multi-university encampment, prompting administrative action.

A Big Moment: 1930s and ’40s: Physics professor George Gamow and cosmologist Ralph Alpher led development of the Big Bang theory.

Annual Tuition and Fees (2024–25): $58,750

Undergraduate Enrollment (Fall 2023): 7,817

Notable Alumni: Lonnie Bunch, SalvatoreFerragamo CEO Marco Gobbetti,Judy Sheindlin (a.k.a. Judge Judy)

Campus Vibe: Ambitious interns fueled by overpriced coffee and dreams of being the next big K Street lobbyist.

Where to Find Students After Class: Chilling on the Quad or grabbing a late-night snack at the Bridge Cafe.

Accessory/Clothing Items You’ll See Everywhere: Tote bags

Biggest Issue on Campus Right Now: President Jon Alger’s ascension after Sylvia Burwell’s exit, inheriting a campus rocked by staff strikes and Israel-Palestine protests

A Big Moment: June 10, 1963: At commencement, JFK pledged to halt nuclear tests if other nations did as well, a shift in Cold War tensions.

Annual Tuition and Fees (2024–25): $35,810

Undergraduate Enrollment (Fall 2023): 10,190

Notable Alumni: Kamala Harris, Zora Neale Hurston, Elijah Cummings

Campus Vibe: A “Black Ivy League” that also feels like a fashion show and a family reunion.

Where to Find Students After Class: Hanging out on the Yard, going to Thirsty Thursdays at Grand Central and Whitlow’s, or dancing at a party.

Accessory/Clothing Items You’ll See Everywhere: A trendy bag–think Telfar, Marc Jacobs–or an artsy tote

Biggest Issue on Campus Right Now: Despite soaring enrollment, Howard still struggles to house students, guaranteeing only two years of on-campus living.

A Big Moment: 1942: Students began “stool-sitting” at eateries that denied service to Black diners, leading to regular sit-ins.

Annual Tuition and Fees (2024–25): $58,378

Undergraduate Enrollment (Fall 2023): 3,139

Notable Alumni: New York Times columnist Maureen Dowd, Mad Men actor John Slattery, 12 living cardinals

Campus Vibe: A smaller school where faith blends into academics–but isn’t forced on those with different beliefs.

Where to Find Students After Class: Studying at the Pryz student center and mingling with UMD students at the Terrapin’s Turf bar.

Accessory/Clothing Items You’ll See Everywhere: Rosary bracelets

Biggest Issue on Campus Right Now: An intense divide on abortion between the administration’s traditional Catholic values and a student body with diverse views.

A Big Moment: 1979, 2008, and 2015: The school was the only American university visited by three popes.

Annual Tuition and Fees (2024–25): $11,505 (in-state) $40,306 (out-of-state)

Undergraduate Enrollment (Fall 2023): 30,608

Notable Alumni: Gayle King, Larry David, Muppets creator Jim Henson, andGoogle cofounder Sergey Brin

Campus Vibe: You’re just as likely to meet a frat bro as you are a hipster or gamer at this big state school.

Where to Find Students After Class: Relaxing on McKeldin Mall or at the four mainstay bars: RJ Bentley’s, Cornerstone, Terrapin’s Turf, and Looney’s.

Accessory/Clothing Items You’ll See Everywhere: Nike Air Force 1s

Biggest Issue on Campus Right Now: The ongoing wait for the Purple Line, linking UMD to DC and the surrounding suburbs. Construction has caused detours and air-pollution concerns.

A Big Moment: September 24, 2001: A devastating tornado struck campus, killing two students. Siren tests are now a monthly event.

Annual Tuition and Fees (2024–25): $10,392 (in-state) $34,860 (out-of-state)



Undergraduate Enrollment (Fall 2023): 27,160 (main campus only)



Notable Alumni: Better Call Saul actress Rhea Seehorn, Olympic gold medalist David Verburg, Fox 5 anchor Angie Goff



Campus Vibe: A commuter school that’s bustling by day and a ghost town at night.



Where to Find Students After Class: Cramming in Fenwick Library’s silent zones, eating in the Johnson Center, or playing air hockey at the Corner Pocket.

Accessory/Clothing Items You’ll See Everywhere: Stanley cups and thrifted outfits



Biggest Issue on Campus Right Now: A new course requirement on diversity, equity, and inclusion was delayed for a year after scrutiny from Governor Glenn Youngkin and the school board.



A Big Moment: March 2006: The men’s basketball team was the Cinderella story of the NCAA tournament–the Patriots, an 11th seed, beat a number-one team and made it to the Final Four.



This article appears in the September 2024 issue of Washingtonian.