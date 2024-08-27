The rib eye with shishito peppers at Vietnamese restaurant Nue. Photograph by Scott Suchman .

54 New Restaurants in the DC Area You Need to Try Next

There’s rarely a dull moment these days in Washington’s food scene, with cheffy Mexican spots, elegant Vietnamese dining rooms, food-hall omakase counters, and cool cocktail lounges all jockeying for attention.

29 Best New Restaurants in the DC Area

Shrimp skewers at Namak.

 

10 Exciting Restaurants Coming to the DC Area Soon

Bresca beverage director Will Patten is behind the forthcoming Press Club.

 

How 4 New Omakase Sushi Experiences Stack Up

Sushi by Bou in Southwest DC has funky decor and Capitol views.

 

5 Fresh and Cool Cocktail Bars in the DC Area

Pregame your dinner at Maydan with a drink at sister bar Medina.

 

6 Refreshing New Ice Cream Shops in the DC Area

Malai serves up creative, South Asian-inspired ice cream flavors.
