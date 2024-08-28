12 After-Hours Museum Events to Look Forward to This Fall

Washington’s many museums are great places to learn about history and culture—and also surprisingly good spots for after-hours fun. As summer fades into fall, our public and private institutions alike are offering an array of nighttime programing and activities.

NMWA Night

1250 New York Ave., NW

The National Museum for Women in the Arts introduced its monthly extended-hours series earlier this year, and its keeping the party going through fall. Hear work from spoken-word poets like Roya Marsh on September 18, try embroidery-focused workshops in honor of the special exhibition Suchitra Mattai: Myth from Matter on October 16, and catch an early glimpse of the photography exhibit Samantha Box: Confluences while learning some tricks of the trade on November 20. Tickets go on sale two weeks in advance, and are $25 general admission or $22 for students, seniors, or DC residents. Two drink tickets are included with entry.

Live! at the Library

101 Independence Ave., SE

Every Thursday, the Library of Congress invites visitors to take in nighttime views of its elaborate Great Hall and exclusive Main Reading Room, all while enjoying happy hour drinks and performances. Free online tickets for the event are first-come, first-served. Upcoming programs include an acoustic jam session and a celebration of Hispanic poetry with Former US Poet Laureate Juan Felipe Herrera. The high-demand Film Costume Ball —where guests don costumes from the silver screen and dance to music from notable film soundtracks—is set for September 12; a special lottery for free tickets closes this Thursday, August 29.

“Sounds of Africa” Concert Series

950 Independence Ave., SW

To commemorate its 60th anniversary, the Smithsonian National Museum of African Art is hosting monthly, after-hours concerts inspired by the musical genres of the African Diaspora. Listen to Go-Go, Afrobeat, and more on September 28, October 26, and November 16. Tickets are free, and refreshments will be available for purchase.

National Gallery Nights

6th St. and Constitution Ave., NW

Gallivant around the National Gallery on the second Thursday of every month at this highly popular event. This season’s themes are “A Night in Paris,” a preview of the upcoming exhibition Paris 1874: The Impressionist Moment, on September 12; “Día de los Muertos Celebration,” a festive ode to Mexican and Indigenous traditions, on October 10; and “To the District, with Love,” which honors the city the Gallery calls home, on November 14. Free tickets are available through a lottery, which opens a week before each party. If you don’t get tickets, there are always a few first-come, first-served passes at the door, and public programming is sometimes available in the outdoor plaza.

Wordplay Wednesday at Planet Word

925 13th St., NW

This linguistic museum keeps its doors open late on the first Wednesday of each month. Guests can enjoy karaoke, puzzles, and word-based games until 8 PM. A op-up bar from Immigrant Foods will be selling beer, wine, and soda. Tickets are by-donation, and you can also book a spot in the museum’s immersive puzzle experience Lexicon Lane for an extra $30.

Phillips After 5

1600 21st St., NW

Dupont Circle’s Phillips Collection hosts themed parties on the first Thursday of every month for $20 per guest. On September 5, you can reminisce about your own high school dances at a special “Homecoming” event, complete with rum punch, boutonniere-making, and tunes from local indie-rock group “Home Remedies.” The themes for October, November, and December events have yet to be announced. You can also peruse the intimate gallery—including special exhibits—for free from 5-8 PM on the Third Thursday of each month.

Tudor Nights

1644 31st St., NW

In its after-hours program, Georgetown’s Tudor Place gives visitors an exclusive look at rare artifacts, followed by themed cocktails and hors d’oeuvres. “Hair Today, Gone Tomorrow” on October 3 is centered on hair and hair accessories from the Tudor archives, including locks from George Washington’s head. The final event of the year–“Tudor Lights”–will fuse classic holiday programming with odes to the disco scene: see the 19th century home adorned in mirrorballs, and explore ephemera from 1970s DC. Tickets are $25.

Heurich House Museum

1307 New Hampshire., NW

This historic Dupont home once belonged to German brewmaster Christian Heurich, and its fall event lineup is paying homage to those hoppy origins: On August 29, the museum is teaming up with the US Botanical Garden for “History & Hops”, which includes tastings, house tours, and lectures about the strange botanical history of beer ($35). On September 18, its throwing a launch party for a new revival beer “Maerzen” with unlimited tastings of the historic brew ($50). Meanwhile, free “Get Crafty!” events on September 18 and October 16 bring together a fitting combination: craft beers and arts-and-crafts.

Night at the Museum: Back to the 90s

1901 Fort Pl., SE

The Anacostia Community Museum turns 57 this year, and they’re throwing it back to the 1990s on September 19 for a rad birthday bash. Party guests can enjoy nostalgic tunes and snacks before exploring the museum’s locally-focused displays, including this year’s special exhibition Bold and Beautiful Vision: A Century of Black Arts Education In Washington, D.C. 1900 -200. Entry is free, but reservations are highly encouraged.

Spooky Soirée at the Postal Museum

2 Massachusetts Ave., NE

Every year, the Smithsonian’s National Postal Museum’s Guest Artist program spotlights the underappreciated (yet very useful!) craft of stamp artistry. This year’s pick—mid-century-style artist Katie Kirk—is hosting a Halloween party on October 3 as part of her residency. Eerie crafts and specialty drinks will be available at the museum from 6-8 PM. Registration is encouraged. You can also find Kirk at the museum’s free, family-focused Holiday Stamps Festival on September 14, where visitors can play games and get a sneak peek of her new, festive stamp collection from 10 AM – 4PM.

A Speakeasy Evening at NMAAHC

1400 Constitution Ave., NW

This annual event from the National Museum of African-American History and Culture pays homage to the inclusive and impactful history of Black LGBTQ+ nightlife. Pull out your bell-bottoms, because this year’s party is all about the disco. On October 10, guests can attend a panel on the intersectional legacy of the discotheque, boogie on the dance floor, and take part in a communal art activity for author James Baldwin’s 100th birthday. Tickets are free, but registration is required.

Night of the Living Zoo

3001 Connecticut Ave., NW

Calling all party animals: The National Zoo is officially resurrecting its adults-only Halloween party on October 25. Haunting circus acts, spooky scenes, and an open cocktail bar are all included in the $65 ticket price. Plan ahead: limited tickets go on sale August 29 at 10 AM on the Zoo website. For a more family-friendly atmosphere, the Zoo’s trick-or-treating extravaganza Boo at the Zoo will also be back October 18-20 for $35 per ticket.