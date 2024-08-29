Things to Do

Free Tickets for the New Interactive White House Experience Are Now Available

The re-creation of the White House will open across the street from the White House on September 23.

Written by
| Published on
The exterior of "The People's House." Rendering courtesy the White House Historical Association.

Timed tickets to see the about-to-open “People’s House” immersive experience are now available. The exhibition, which is scheduled to open on September 23, is an interactive re-creation of the White House with opportunities to try out the Oval Office, visit a state dinner, or attend a cabinet meeting.

Related
An Interactive White House Experience Will Open Near the White House

The White House Historical Association assembled the 33,000-square-foot exhibition, which is located across 17th Street from the Eisenhower Executive Office Building. Admission will be free. “We want to make it as widely available as possible,” the organization’s president, Stewart McLaurin, told Washingtonian last year. Think of it like taking a tour of the White House but getting to visit all the stuff that you really want to see.

Reservations are now available through October. Visit the People’s House website and click on “reserve passes” in the top right corner. Groups of ten people or more should email TPHReservations@whha.org.

Andrew Beaujon
Senior editor

Andrew Beaujon joined Washingtonian in late 2014. He was previously with the Poynter Institute, TBD.com, and Washington City Paper. He lives in Del Ray.

Follow Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day

Follow Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day