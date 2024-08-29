The College Kid’s Guide to Eating Around DC

Whether you’re a high school grad unpacking bags in a Foggy Bottom dorm room or an enterprising 1L at Georgetown, you’ll probably want to branch out from the dining hall now and then. Here’s where we’d go for study pizza, cheap lunches, and lattés that won’t break the bank.

Georgetown University

3210 Grace St., NW

Mediterranean-inspired Green Almond Pantry is tucked into a mini food hall near the Georgetown waterfront. It’s only open for lunch, and serves unfussy sandwiches (around $13), $9 soups, and some tasty salads, dips, and sides.

1077 Wisconsin Ave., NW

This narrow shop near the river, open until 10:30 PM, serves up New York-style pizzas. The $11 pie is the perfect size to devour all by yourself—take it to go or eat in their upstairs seating area.

3207 Grace St., NW

At this vegan/vegetarian taqueria, the creative gluten-free tacos make a quick and delicious lunch or dinner. Get a trio of tacos (which feature done-up mushrooms, beans, and sweet potatoes) for $13.

3500 O St., NW

Just steps away from the campus gates is a Coffee Republic shop (formerly known as Saxby’s) that’s a student favorite in the neighborhood.

1210 Potomac St., NW

All around town, Falafel Inc’s shops support a good cause (they partner with the World Food Programme to help feed refugees around the world) and serve cheap, satisfying eats. Get a $4 falafel sandwich or $5 bowl, and don’t forget a plate of za’atar fries ($4) to share. It’s counter service, but you can take your food and sit by the water.

1236 36th St., NW

Grab an affordable sandwich or breakfast between classes at Staple deli Wisemiller’s, located right near campus. It’s known for the Chicken Madness sandwich ($9.95) and cookies ($1.25 each).

1226 36th St., NW

If you’re looking for an old-school college bar vibe, head to this bar, which is over 60 years old. It serves budget-friendly pub grub and cheap drinks, and it hosts events like trivia at 10 PM on Tuesdays and dancing Thursday through Saturday.

1624 Wisconsin Ave., NW

This family-owned Vietnamese sandwich shop is tucked into a basement a few blocks northeast of campus. It doesn’t have a dining room, so order your sub or rice/noodle bowl (starting at $9) for delivery or pickup (you’ll have to knock on the door).

George Washington University

1 Dupont Cir., NW

At this fun pizza spot right on Dupont Circle, find happy hour deals like $9 cocktails, $2 off craft beer, and 25 percent off natural wines by the bottle (or $3 off by the glass selections). Even better: their pizzas, often featuring creative toppings, are half-off on Wednesdays during happy hour.

2000 Pennsylvania Ave., NW

This food hall, which sits right near GW, features a wide variety of options. A few favorites: fresh, affordable Burmese lunches at Bandoola Bowl; slices at Andy’s Pizza; bagels at Bullfrog; and burgers at British-inspired Duke’s Grocery. There’s also Captain Cookie, a cookie shop open ’til midnight.

2032 P St., NW and 1726 20th St., NW

Versatile all-day coffeehouse Emissary has two locations not far from campus. Drip coffee is under $3, and it also serves $5 lattes and $4 iced coffee. Breakfast and brunch dishes, available until 4 PM, are mostly under $20. Evening fare includes $14-$16 salads, bowls, and toasts. Happy hour is Monday through Friday, 4 to 7 PM.

2036 G St., NW

Tonic at Quigley’s couldn’t be closer to campus. It’s got a long happy hour (weeknights from 4 to 7 PM) with $7-$10 snacks (nachos, totchos) and $10-and-under drinks. There’s a nice patio with live jazz on Tuesdays.

University of Maryland–College Park

7313 Baltimore Ave, College Park

Spicy-food lovers will find a lot to like at this affordable Chinese spot right near campus. Our critics recommend the lamb-noodle soup or the pan-seared knife-cut noodles.

4509 Knox Rd., College Park

This late-night College Park mainstay specializes in big, shareable square pies, and it’s one of the only spots nearby with tables big enough for groups.

7412 Baltimore Ave., College Park

Don’t be fooled by the strip-mall exterior: Open until 3 AM, Marathon Deli is a great post-party stop for $10 gyros and $6 daily sandwich deals.

8150 Baltimore Ave, College Park

The Board and Brew, on the northeast side of campus, has affordable breakfast sammies ($4-$11), plus soups, salads, and sandwiches, which are all under $20. It’s open 8 AM to 11 PM, and at night serves—for the over-21 crowd—a reasonably-priced bev (cocktails are $10-$14). Another perk: board games.

5010 Berwyn Rd., College Park

The 20-minute walk from campus is worth it for the tacos (under $4 each) at Tacos a la Madre. Also try their carne asada fries and burritos.

Howard University

1819 Seventh St., NW

Elias Taddesse, an Ethiopian native trained in Michelin-starred kitchens, infuses his home country’s flavors into classic soul food dishes. Get fried chicken with Ethiopian spices and a biscuit (two pieces for $9), wings in a berbere/honey glaze ($11 for six), and $5 sides like mac and cheese topped with injera crumbs, our critic’s rec.

1100 Florida Ave., NW

Florida Avenue Grill has been around since 1944, serving up soul food in a diner setting. It’s open all day (8 AM to 8:30 PM), grilling hot cakes ($4.50), fish and grits ($13.50), fried chicken (starting at $6), and more.

2397 Sixth St., NW

Cafeteria-style NuVegan is a convenient option right on campus for a plant-based meal. Get vegan “chicken” drumsticks, “fish” sandwiches, and barbecue tofu with rice for under $15. Plus, you can use your student Dining Dollars there. NuVegan also has locations at George Mason University and University of Maryland.

1114-1118 U St., NW

If you don’t know it yet, DC is known for its Ethiopian cuisine. Dukem, a high-quality, full service restaurant in the bustling U Street area, has been serving doro wat and spicy lamb tibs for nearly three decades. Bring a friend and tear into the communal feasts set atop spongy injera bread.

2827 Georgia Ave., NW

Howard China, just north of campus, is an affordable counter-service option for Americanized Chinese food, plus wings with mumbo sauce ($4.95 for 3).

Catholic University of America

2711 12th St., NE

This destination for casual Neapolitan pizzas, salads, and calzones is just a few blocks from the Rhode Island Avenue Metro station, and about a 20-minute walk from campus. The pies are worth the trek, and they range from $9 to $16.

3513 12th St., NE

Murry & Paul’s, around since 1964, is a quintessential old-school breakfast joint. The cash-only diner serves up $9 pancakes, $4-$7 breakfast sandwiches, $8 subs, and—maybe the best part—$2 cups of coffee.

3301 12th St., NE

This yellow-painted corner spot is a neighborhood favorite for homey Indian cooking. Shareable mains like butter chicken and goat curry start at $16, and come with rice and chickpeas.

2801 Eighth St., NE

For over-21 or grad-school folks, there’s this retro watering hole with beer-and-shot combos and a nice roof deck. Daily happy hour starts at 5 PM Monday through Thursday and 4 PM Friday through Sunday, and lasts until 6:30.

American University

4845 Massachusetts Ave., NW

This long-time deli and market is a few blocks from the main campus. Groceries here are pricey, but the sandwiches are big and in the $12-$16 range. Plus, there are $9 Detroit pizzas, salads, and more.

3930 Wisconsin Ave., NW

The City Ridge outpost of Victor Albisu’s hit taqueria offers tacos ($4.50-$5.50 each) both creative and traditional, plus breakfast dishes like $12 chilaquiles and $11 enchiladas with fried eggs. If you go for breakfast, get your coffee fix—it’s free.

3301 New Mexico Ave., NW

This quaint, counter-service Lebanese market and carryout, hidden inside Foxhall Square, serves wraps for $9-$11, kebab platters for $16, and plenty of tasty dips and snacks.

3312 Wisconsin Ave., NW

This Japanese fusion spot in Cathedral Heights has great happy hour specials—discounted maki, nigiri, and small plates— and is one of our go-to neighborhood sushi places. Go for the green monster roll, with spicy tuna, shrimp tempura, and avocado.

3300 Wisconsin Ave., NW

Tex-Mex institution Cactus Cantina slings $5 tacos, $11 nachos, and plenty of guac and queso at happy hour (3 to 6 PM Monday through Friday).

3201 New Mexico Ave., NW

Chef Geoff’s—just steps from campus—has great happy hour food specials. The deal runs all day Monday and 3-7 PM Tuesday through Sunday. Get $5 bites like sliders and fish tacos, $8 onion dip, chicken nuggets, or poké, or a $10 pizza or burger in its relaxed space with a nice patio.