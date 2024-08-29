This Cheverly Home is a Colorful, Vintage Lover’s Dream

When Dawn Crothers, owner and creative director of the event rentals company Something Vintage, set out to renovate the 1960s split-level Cheverly home that she bought with her husband and their two kids in 2017, she says she thought about what she brings to any design decision: bright, joyful colors.

Behind a turquoise front door, they made each room at 6417 Forest Road their own—full of whimsy and vintage elements.

“For the kitchen,” says Crothers, “I knew I wanted a big light pink island with a tambour-style front for entertaining. We make homemade pizza every Friday and the kitchen is the center of where my husband Zach and I entertain.”

Crothers also knew she wanted a pastel rainbow tile backsplash, but—no surprise she says—she couldn’t find what she was looking for. So, the couple made the tiles themselves at Something Vintage’s pottery studio, matching the colors of the company’s handmade plate collections. The checkered result was just what she’d envisioned. “And of course, I needed a matching pink faucet from Grohe to go with the design.”

Another highlight of the kitchen is the custom pendant lighting from Sazerac Stitches. Crothers sourced much of the lighting from the New Orleans company, which is known for its colorful, mid-century modern vibe.

The appliances are top-of-the-line, including a Thermador range and oven, plus a built-in Sub Zero fridge. “My husband loves to cook,” says Crothers. “He got the appliances and cabinets he wanted and I got to pick out the rest.” The custom cabinets are solid white oak, and finished with pink handles Crothers found on Etsy.

Other vibrantly designed spaces in the six bedroom, three and a half bathroom home, include the kids’ bathroom and the powder room, which Crothers updated with fun wallpaper; a den, which features a black-and-white checkered floor; and the dining room, with exposed beams and a colorful Murano glass chandelier from Italy. Like a vintage Barbie dream house.

Most of the furniture in the home—which is full of natural light thanks to floor-to-ceiling windows—is vintage. “I can’t think of the last time I purchased new furniture to be honest,” says Crothers. Highlights include the chrome stools, which she says came off a 1930s naval vessel, a sofa she found on Facebook Marketplace in Delaware, and chairs she picked up from various vendors she works with at Something Vintage.

The home will hit the market in the next two to three weeks, with a listing price of $849,000.

