A Circular Ceremony Made This Wedding at the Showroom Feel More Intimate

The theme was "industrial boho chic."

Once Marjorie, a global-supply manager, and Dee, an accountant, connected online, they got to know each other long-distance for a few months before meeting for a first date in Detroit, Marjorie’s hometown. Six years later, Dee proposed at the National Arboretum.

Their spring wedding’s “industrial boho chic” theme was designed in black and white for a modern flair and punctuated with anemones, king protea, and white tulips and peonies. Guests surrounded the bride and groom in a circle of seating during the ceremony, which Dee says made the occasion more intimate. Long black reception tables were designed to accommodate more people at each and to keep guests in proximity—an element Marjorie loved. The menu included chicken-and-waffle skewers, Buffalo-chicken cones, and shrimp and grits to start, then a strawberry-and-kale salad followed by a choice of beef short rib or smoked salmon. For dessert, the couple cut into an all-black cake in chai and strawberry flavors.

 

The Details

The Venue: The Showroom

Planning and design: Andrew Roby Events

Florist: Violet Gardens Floral Designs

Invitations: Fingers in Ink

Caterer: Main Event Caterers

Cake: Blue Lace Cakes

Hairstylist: Go By Geohaghan

Makeup artist: His and Hers Studios

Bride’s attire: Willowby (ceremony); custom (reception)

Groom’s attire: Suitsupply

Music: DJ Diddy Mula

Videographer: Tunde Photo & Video

Rentals: Something Vintage

Lighting and drapes: 27 Studios

 

This wedding originally appeared in the August 2024 issue of Washingtonian.

