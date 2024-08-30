PHOTOS: The Most Expensive Homes Sold in Washington in July

10

Where: 9421 Newbridge Dr., Potomac

How much: $4,750,000

Listing agent: Daniel Heider, TTR Sotheby’s International Realty

Buyer’s agent: Chad Dudley, Compass

This French Colonial estate occupies more than two gated acres along the renowned Millionaire’s Mile, with more than 13,650 square feet of living space. The mansion comes with seven bedrooms, seven bathrooms, three half-baths, an elevator, and two fireplaces. Other highlights include 12-foot ceilings throughout the main level, a paneled library, a recreation room, a cinema, and a stone terrace and loggia out back.

9

Where: 1113 Ingleside Ave., McLean

How much: $4,800,000

Listing agent: William F. Hoffman, Keller Williams Realty

Buyer’s agent: Katherine Hunter, Compass

This new build—on more than half an acre in downtown McLean— consists of seven bedrooms, seven bathrooms, two half-baths, an elevator, an exercise room, and a recreation room across 9,200 square feet of space. The four-story home also has a loft, a screened-in back porch, and a flat backyard.

8

Where: 4204 Rosemary St., Chevy Chase

How much: $5,200,000

Listing agents: Hans Wydler and Eliot Jeffers, Compass

Buyer’s agents: Phil Guire and Megan Shapiro, Compass

Another new build, with six bedrooms, six bathrooms, and thee half-baths across 7,280 square feet on a third of an acre. Inside, there’s also an elevator, a loft, an oversized recreation room, an exercise room, and an au pair suite. Outdoors, you’ll find a patio with a kitchen, a covered porch, and two garages.

7

Where: 1633 31st St., NW

How much: $5,495,00

Listing agent and buyer’s agent: Nancy Taylor Bubes, Washington Fine Properties

More than two centuries old, this renovated Federal evokes the charm of a Nantucket farmhouse with its wrap-around front porch, white picket fence, and garden. The Georgetown home has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half bathrooms, and five fireplaces across more than 3,850 square feet, plus a hardscape patio with a fountain and a detached three-car garage.

6

Where: 1714 N Albemarle St., McLean

How much: $5,525,oo0

Listing agents: Robert Hryniewicki and Micah Smith, Washington Fine Properties

Buyer’s agents: Lavina Ramchandani and Joshua Harrison, Compass

This sprawling Craftsman, spanning 12,700 square feet on more than than a third acre, comes with seven bedrooms, nine bathrooms, three half-baths, and four fireplaces. The property also has an elevator, an indoor basketball court and locker room, an outdoor kitchen, and enough parking for 10 vehicles.

5

Where: 4616 Drummond Ave., Chevy Chase

How much: $5,600,000

Listing agent: Michael Rankin, TTR Sotheby’s International Realty

Buyer’s agent: Koki Adasi, Compass

Situated on a flat lot, this traditional-style abode covers more than a third acre behind its automatic gates, with 8,150 square feet of living space. Indoors, there are six bedrooms, five-and-a-half bathrooms, two fireplaces, a large playroom, a wine cellar, a media room, and gym. Outdoor features include a wrap-around front porch, multiple terraces, a fire pit, and a detached two-car garage.

4

Where: 3007 Q St., NW

How much: $6,000,000

Listing agent: Nancy Taylor Bubes, Washington Fine Properties

Buyer’s agent: Erich Cabe, Compass

Originally constructed in 1867, this historic Georgetown townhouse once served as the residence of Henry J. Cooke, the first governor of DC. While the property has since undergone renovations, the front exterior retains its original Civil War-era details. There’s five bedrooms, five-and-a-half bathrooms, six fireplaces, a private guest suite, and a wine cellar. Other unique features include a free-floating spiral staircase, a library with floor-to-ceiling bookshelves, a craftsman’s workshop, and a rear deck overlooking the landscaped backyard.

3

Where: 3051 N St., NW

How much: $7,500,000

Listing agent: Nancy Taylor Bubes, Washington Fine Properties

Buyer’s agent: Eileen McGrath, Washington Fine Properties

There are seven bathrooms and six-and-a-half bathrooms in this century-old East Village townhouse. The main floor boasts a grand foyer, 14-foot ceilings, a library with floor-to-ceiling bookshelves, and a sunroom, while the lower level comes with a sauna, wine room, and a recreation room. Additional highlights of the 10,000-square-foot-home include 10 fireplaces and a two-bedroom apartment on the top floor.

2

Where: 4526 Hawthorne St., NW

How much: $8,625,000

Listing agents: Robert Hryniewicki and Adam Rackliffe, Washington Fine Properties

Buyer’s agent: Mike Aubrey, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices PenFed Realty

This new Wesley Heights mansion, set on a third acre, comes with seven bedrooms, seven bathrooms, two powder rooms, four fireplaces, and an elevator across almost 9,900 square feet, as well as a rear garden, an outdoor cooking area, and a separate carriage house.

1

Where: 3032 N St., NW

How much: $9,650,000

Listing agent: Michael Rankin, TTR Sotheby’s International Realty

Buyer’s agents: Eileen McGrath and Lori Leasure, Washington Fine Properties

This traditional-style estate, which stands on one of the oldest residential lots in Georgetown, takes the prize as the month’s priciest residential sale. The 1890s townhouse has eight bedrooms, seven-and-a-half bathrooms, nine fireplaces, an oversized turreted playroom, and two guest suites over 9,324 square feet of living space.

