The Secret Service Will Now Allow a Playground Near JD Vance’s House to Open Intermittently

This past Sunday, Judy Lowe Neighborhood Park in Alexandria closed indefinitely due to its proximity to the Del Ray home of US Senator and Republican vice presidential candidate JD Vance. The US Secret Service arranged for the placement of Jersey barriers around the park’s perimeter, installed some tents and fans for law enforcement types, and restricted access to Vance’s block. But starting on Saturday, August 31, the park will be allowed to open intermittently, according to a city of Alexandria website.

The website and signage around the park will indicate when Alexandrians can cavort freely through the park, which features a tot playground and a labyrinth that’s apparently the only one in the small Northern Virginia city.

So what changed? Vance maintains a robust travel schedule as part of the campaign, so maybe the park will be open when he’s not around? A US Secret Service spokesperson tells Washingtonian that “Out of concern for operational security, the U.S. Secret Service does not discuss the means or methods used for our protective operations” and referred us to the city’s website, as did Alexandria’s mayor. Whatever: Del Ray residents will likely appreciate having that part of the neighborhood a little less locked down at times.

