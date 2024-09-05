Bring Your Dog to a DC Public Pool This Weekend

DC’s annual “Doggie Day Swim” is back this Saturday, September 7. From 11 AM to 4 PM, your dog can splash the day away at four outdoor pools in Georgetown, Petworth, Fort Dupont, and Langdon:

Although owners aren’t allowed to swim with the dogs—the pools closed for the season earlier this week—the annual event offers a chance for dogs to cool off, socialize, and play aquatic games (also, it’s an adorable photo opp). Human swimmers are still welcome at two other outdoor pools: Hearst and Oxon Run are open through Sunday, September 22, as are all DC spray parks.

Admission for the day is free, but both people and dogs need to register. Dogs must be current on vaccinations (including rabies and distemper), be spayed and neutered, and have a valid DC Health-issued dog license (no photocopies) and tag to enter the pool. And it goes without saying that attendees should play well with others—they must be leashed when not in the water.