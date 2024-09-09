22 DC-Area Bars With Presidential Debate Watch Parties

Since Joe Biden stepped down from the Democratic presidential nomination, the torch has been passed to Kamala Harris to face Trump in what some are dubbing the Second First Presidential Debate, which starts at 9 PM Eastern time on Tuesday, September 10. Whether you see it as a do-over or an apt sequel, the debate is still an opportunity to go out and have a little fun on a weeknight. Here are some places to do it:

2333 18th St., NW

Have you ever wanted to see the presidential candidates’ faces plastered across a 10-foot-wide screen? You’re in luck, because Johnny Pistolas will be projecting just that. They’re also serving $10 drink specials: the Filibuster Fizz, Bipartisan Breeze, and Swing State Sangria. The window for reserving a spot has closed, but you can still walk in on a first-come, first-served basis.

329 Pennsylvania Ave., SE

This Capitol Hill spot has made politics its brand. Naturally, it’s broadcasting the debate, and friendly discussion is encouraged. The event also falls on the bar’s “Spill the Tea Tuesday”—offering Long Island Iced Teas, Tokyo Teas, and pretty much every other alcoholic “tea” concoction under the sun for only $8 a piece.

640 Rhode Island Ave., NE

Just steps from the Rhode Island Metro, Metrobar will also be showing the debate. They will be serving $9 cocktail and combo specials as part of their monthly Industry Night. RSVP for free here.

3400 Georgia Ave., NW

DC Young Democrats is hosting a watch event at Hook Hall complete with a raffle for various prizes and a bar whose proceeds will benefit get-out-the-vote and DC Statehood campaigns. Tickets are free, with the option to reserve a Harris-branded coconut (yes, it’s a real coconut).

201 Massachusetts Ave., NE

This bar is a classic debate-watch location—it showcases seemingly every American political event on its many TVs and comes up with quirky specials. This time around, it’ll be $4 mystery shots, $16 beer pitchers, and a drink poll, where guests can choose between the “Coconut Drink” and the “Orange Drink” ($10 each) to show their support for the candidates. For fearless watchers, there will also be a drinking game.

520 Florida Ave., NW

Shaw’s Tavern will be showing the debate on both floors, as well as on their covered patio. Whether you want to celebrate or drown your feelings this Tuesday, their discounted taco and margarita specials will help regardless. Doors open at 7 PM, and while seating at the bar is first come, first served, reservations are required for tables.

2051 Wilson Blvd., Arlington

For those looking for some light American escapism this Tuesday, while still staying politically informed, pregame with Ireland’s Four Courts’s pub trivia at 7 PM before catching the debate at at 9. If it all gets too overwhelming, you may be able to just close your eyes, listen for a sweet Irish accent of a staff member, and pretend you’re thousands of miles away.

All locations

All eight of the local Busboys and Poets are showing the debate and offering drink specials. Watch parties within the District are co-hosted by Make All Votes Count DC, while the Shirlington location will feature Arlington County Board Democratic Candidate J.D. Spain, Sr.

1 Dupont Circle, NW

This Dupont sports bar is live-streaming the event on its 15 TVs, both indoors and on the patio. Vote with your dollar at the bar, where they’re pouring both “Blue Wave” and “Red State” shots for $6.50 all night.

116 Rhode Island Ave., NW

Try a “Kamala’s Coconut Daiquiri”—made with rum from local distillers Cotton & Reed—at this pub in Bloomingdale, where they’ll be playing the debate with the sound on.

26 N St., SE

For all you LinkedIn-fluencers, attend a combination networking-and-debate-watch party at Royal Sands Social Club in Navy Yard. Early bird tickets are free, and late RSVP tickets will be available Tuesday for $5. Tip: get there early for Royal Sands’s happy hour, boasting $6 shots and $2 off sushi rolls.

1101 First St., NE

This relaxed NoMa beer garden will be showing the debate with drink specials in addition to their standard fare of craft beer and cocktails.

1319 Connecticut Ave., NW

In addition to its normal Tuesday specials ($2 tacos and discounted margaritas and Coronas), this Dupont staple is also serving up $5 red, white, and blue Jell-O shots and $8 smash burgers for the big event.

1940 9th St., NW

Pregame the debate with a burger and garlic fries—like a true American. Swing Left NW DC is hosting this watch party; tickets are free here.

901 U St., NW

Grab a dauber: This U Street tavern is turning its second floor into a bingo hall—with a debate-night twist. The specially-designed cards will feature candidate catchphrases (e.g., “We’re Not Going Back”) alongside hot-button issues (like “healthcare”), so listen closely to the on-screen discourse if you want to take home gift cards or bar swag.

775 12th St., NW

Show your political stripes at this downtown DC hotel bar, which offers a full menu of punny, government-themed bites. Two $25 food specials are available for the evening’s watch party: the “All-American” with two beers and a half-dozen wings or the “Pizza Party” with two sangrias and a flatbread pizza.

3718 14th St., NW

For a dive-y atmosphere, head to this low-key Petworth spot. They’ll be serving their all-day Tuesday specials ($3 Tecate, $7 margaritas, and half-off chicken tenders), as political drama plays out on their television screens.

2007 14th St., NW

This LGBTQ+ dance club will be pouring $9 Orange Crushes and “Kamala Coladas” during their presidential party. After the debate ends, you can stick around until midnight to dance away your worries.

3333 Georgia Ave., NW

See the 9 PM debate with full sound and subtitles at this Columbia Heights beer garden. Drink specials include $5 brews and “Kamala Coladas”—served in a plastic coconut, of course.

1400 Irving St., NW

This Columbia Heights pub is usually closed on Tuesdays, but they’re opening up their doors at 7 PM this week for debate-hungry Washingtonians. The evening starts with a politico-themed bingo hour, and both the “Coconut Tree Rum Punch” and the “MAGA Menace Marg” will be on the menu throughout the night.

2801 8th St., NE

This retro-style Brookland dive invites you to “descend into the whiskey-soaked abyss of politics” with them at their pessimism-tinged watch party. You don’t have to wallow too much: free cheese puffs and popsicles will be available all night.

2411 18th St., NW

Happy Hour runs until the candidates leave the stage at this Filipino-inspired sports bar. Catch the two nominees go head-to-head on 14 wall-to-wall TVs as you enjoy $10 tiki drinks and $6 drafts.

If you’d rather watch the debate in the comfort of your own home, it will be broadcast on ABC News, and simulcast on most other cable news networks, starting at 9 PM. For streamers, head to Disney+, Hulu, or the New York Times website.