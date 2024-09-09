In a city known for its historic monuments and bustling downtown, a new neighborhood is introducing a breath of fresh air to North Bethesda. Strathmore Square, spanning over 8 acres, is not just another addition to the skyline; it is a transformative community harmonizing music with the solace of nature and the convenience of Metro’s Red Line.

From exclusive access to world-class concerts to impromptu dance performances on The Square, the neighborhood’s vibrant central park, Strathmore Square integrates art into everyday life. Through an exclusive partnership with Strathmore, residents have unparalleled access to world-class concerts in their backyards, exclusive presales, outdoor concerts on The Square and meetings with an on-site art curator to design their perfect concert season. Through a partnership with CityDance, residents are able to enjoy impromptu performances by CityDance students right outside their homes.

At the heart of this community are Ravel and Royale, two biophilic-designed, musically inspired apartment communities. Named after the French composer Maurice Ravel, the Ravel building offers a private, boutique-style living experience. With 49 homes, each residence is a sanctuary of sophisticated design, where European finishes, spacious layouts and private outdoor spaces create an oasis of calm. Nearly all units feature private, walk-out terraces with landscaped gardens overlooking the scenic neighborhood park and adjacent Rock Creek Park. Attention to detail is evident in every corner, from the smart home technology that ensures seamless living to the hand-selected natural stone pieces that bring the beauty of nature indoors.

Right next door is Royale, a hub of activity and connection. With 171 units ranging from studios to three-bedroom apartments, Royale is designed for those who value community as much as privacy. The building houses the majority of Strathmore Square’s shared amenities, including a fitness center, yoga studio, Scandinavian sauna and a rooftop deck perfect for entertaining. Whether working from home, hosting a gathering or simply enjoying a quiet moment by the pool, Royale offers a space for every aspect of life.

Strathmore Square’s nature-forward design and lush green spaces mix natural elements into the community fabric. With immediate access to over 1,700 acres of trails and green space in Rock Creek Park and The Square, the neighborhood evokes a harmonious fusion of urban convenience and natural beauty. The Square is always energized with ongoing activities, performances, and serene spots for relaxation and social interaction. Residents can start their mornings watching dance performances in the park and end their evenings listening to local musicians perform intimate concerts.

For those who appreciate the convenience of urban living but long for the peace of nature, Strathmore Square offers the best of both worlds. Dubbed the “greenest stop on the Red Line,” the Grosvenor-Strathmore Metro Station is just across The Square, making commuting and travel a breeze.

With its lush green spaces, rich cultural offerings and beautifully designed residences, Strathmore Square is quickly becoming one of the region’s most sought-after communities. For those ready to embrace a lifestyle where nature meets culture, Ravel and Royale offer the perfect places to call home. Ready to make it home? Explore leasing opportunities at Ravel & Royale at ravelandroyale.com.