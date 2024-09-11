Introducing this remarkable 5-bedroom, 3.5-bathroom semi-detached row home in the vibrant 16th Street Heights neighborhood. This exceptional residence spans three floors with a large deck, backyard, and off-street parking for 2 cars. Inside, beautiful hardwood floors and abundant natural light greet you. The kitchen, the heart of the main floor, features a large island, refinished cabinets, ceramic backsplash, and stainless steel appliances. The living and dining areas seamlessly transition to the deck and backyard. A half bath and coat closet complete the main level.
Upstairs houses 4 bedrooms with large windows, hardwood floors, and customized closets. The primary suite is a true oasis with skylights, custom built-ins, and an en-suite bathroom. The hall bathroom services the other bedrooms complete with a soaking tub. The washer and dryer are conveniently located on this level.
The lower level has interior and exterior access and features a full kitchen, bedroom, and bathroom with a large walk-in shower and dual vanities. An additional washer and dryer hook-up enhances practicality. Conveniently located near popular dining and shopping destinations, including Moreland’s Tavern, a seasonal farmers market, Fitzgerald Tennis Center, Rock Creek Park, and Whole Foods at the Parks at Walter Reed.
Address: 1346 Longfellow St, NW Washington, DC 20011
Contact:
Rachel Levey
rachel.levey@compass.com
202.361.4073