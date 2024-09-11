Introducing this remarkable 5-bedroom, 3.5-bathroom semi-detached row home in the vibrant 16th Street Heights neighborhood. This exceptional residence spans three floors with a large deck, backyard, and off-street parking for 2 cars. Inside, beautiful hardwood floors and abundant natural light greet you. The kitchen, the heart of the main floor, features a large island, refinished cabinets, ceramic backsplash, and stainless steel appliances. The living and dining areas seamlessly transition to the deck and backyard. A half bath and coat closet complete the main level.