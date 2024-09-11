The Nationals Are Celebrating the 100th Anniversary of Washington’s First World Series Championship

Back when flapper dresses and Calvin Coolidge were among the hottest topics in DC, the Washington Senators were making baseball history by winning the 1924 World Series. Before 40,000 fans at Griffith Stadium—where Howard University Hospital now stands—the Senators won a dramatic Game 7 in the bottom of the 12th inning after Earl McNeely’s ground ball hit allegedly struck a pebble and bounced over New York Giants third baseman Freddie Windstrom, allowing Muddy Ruel to score and break a 3-3 tie.

This weekend, Nationals fans can celebrate the 100th anniversary of the city’s first Major League Baseball championship with fireworks, giveaways, and activities at Nationals Park:

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 13

The Nationals face the Miami Marlins at 6:45 PM. Throughout the game, fans can watch 1920s flashbacks on the scoreboard along with a 1924-themed Presidents Race. Be sure to stay after the game for a fireworks show accompanied by 1920s music.

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 14

The Nats play the Marlins at 4:05 PM, but make sure to get there early to secure a coveted 1924 Championship Bobblehead. The first 20,000 fans in attendance can grab one upon entry to the stadium; inside, there will be face-painting, 1924-themed photo giveaways, caricaturists, and balloon animals.

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 15

The first 20,000 fans attending the last game against the Marlins—at 1:35 PM—will receive a 1924 Championship Pennant, perfect for any Nats fan’s wall. The scoreboard will display throwback highlights with 1920s-themed elements throughout the game.