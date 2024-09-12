News & Politics

Ambassadors, Chefs, Politicos: Photos of the Best Parties Around DC

Party photographer Dan Swartz’s monthly roundup.



Ambassadors, Chefs, Politicos: Photos of the Best Parties Around DC
Angel Barreto of Anju and the Restaurant Association Metropolitan Washington’s Shawn Townsend.






July 8

Duo Group’s Greg Heitzig, Angie Duran, and Daniel Kramer

Duo Group’s Greg Heitzig, Angie Duran, and Daniel Kramer.
July 14

French National Holiday reception at La Maison Française

French ambassador to the US Laurent Bili and Sabine Raczy-Bili.
Senator Gary Peters and Meaningful Impact Consulting’s Colleen Ochoa Peters.
July 18

Book celebration for Emily Giffin’s The Summer Pact at the Astrid

Event moderator and author Christina McDowell, Emily Giffin, stylist Lourdes Arguello, and EQT Exeter’s Xavier Arguello.

 

July 21

The Restaurant Association Metropolitan Washington’s 42nd Annual RAMMY Awards at the Washington Convention Center

Michael Wyatt of Annabelle; Perry’s chef Masako Morishita; Chris Sang of Rooster & Owl and Ellie Bird; and Justin Snyder of the U.S. Small Business Administration.
DC United president of business operations Danita Johnson.
July 23

The Center for AI Safety’s DC-launch reception at Akin Rooftop

The Center for AI Safety Action Fund’s Varun Krovi; CNN’s Pamela Brown; the Center for AI Safety’s Dan Hendrycks; and Jaan Tallinn, cofounder of Skype and Kazaa and a Center for AI Safety board member.
Reema Dodin, chief of staff to Senator Brian Schatz, and Akin partner Arshi Siddiqui.
July 24

Aer Lingus College Football Classic reception at the Residence of the Irish Ambassador

The Walt Disney Company’s Susan Fox, Irish ambassador to the US Geraldine Byrne Nason, and Irish minister of state James Browne.
Morna Willens and Michele Ballantyne of the Recording Industry Association of America.
July 26

Comcast NBCUniversal Olympic Games Paris after-party at La Résidence de France

Angela Krasnick of the White House’s Office of Digital Strategy; Yemisi Egbewole, chief of staff for the White House Press Office and adviser to the press secretary; and Khanya Brann of the White House Office of Intergovernmental Affairs.
Roswell Encina, chief communications officer at the Library of Congress, and Esteban Tapetillo.
Semafor’s Bennett Richardson, Lindsey Richardson of AVER, and John McCarthy, the White House’s senior adviser for political engagement.
July 27

Taste of the South at the Anthem

US House of Representatives legislative assistant Anna Claire Stietenroth, GOPAC’s Molly Vinesett, Raley Wright of the National Association of Realtors, and Mary Collins Howell of PLUS Communications.
This article appears in the September 2024 issue of Washingtonian.

