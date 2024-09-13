Real Estate

3 Great Open Houses to See This Weekend

A Capitol Hill rowhouse, a Silver Spring Colonial, and a midcentury-modern home in Falls Church.

Photograph by Carney Images, courtesy of Compass.

Maybe you’re looking for your dream home. Or maybe just a fun afternoon outing. Either way, here are our top picks for open houses this weekend in DC, Maryland, and Virginia.

 

A Capitol Hill Rowhouse

Photograph by Carney Images, courtesy of Compass.
Photograph by Carney Images, courtesy of Compass.
Photograph by Carney Images, courtesy of Compass.
Photograph by Carney Images, courtesy of Compass.

Price: $999,950

Where: 1232 D St., NE

Bedrooms/Bathrooms: 3/2

Lot size: .04 acre

Listing Agent: Trent Heminger, Compass

Open house: Sunday, September 15, 2-5 PM 

This pastel-green rowhouse sits on a tree-lined sidewalk in Northeast DC, just a few blocks from Lincoln Park. In the angled living room, cozy up to the circa 1908 fireplace with original wood detailing. A bright, updated kitchen opens to an all-brick patio, perfect for al fresco dinner parties.

 

A Silver Spring Colonial

Photograph Courtesy of Go Brent Realty.
Photograph Courtesy of Go Brent Realty.
Photograph Courtesy of Go Brent Realty.
Photograph Courtesy of Go Brent Realty.

Price: $699,000

Where: 10016 Greenock Rd, Silver Spring

Bedrooms/Bathrooms: 4/2

Lot Size: .18 acre

Listing Agent: Heather Foley, Go Brent Realty

Open House: Saturday, September 14, 1-3 PM

An all-brick exterior and slate walkway enhance the curb appeal of this colonial-style house. The first floor offers plenty of entertaining space, with a dining room, family room, and living room, and built-in shelving units provide ample storage. Outside, a spacious deck overlooks a landscaped, fenced backyard with fig, peach, and raspberry trees.

 

A Mid-Century Modern Home in Falls Church

Photograph by Blue Skye Media, courtesy of EXP Realty.
Photograph by Blue Skye Media, courtesy of EXP Realty.
Photograph by Blue Skye Media, courtesy of EXP Realty.
Photograph by Blue Skye Media, courtesy of EXP Realty.

Price: $699,900

Where: 3360 Annandale Rd., Falls Church

Bedrooms/Bathrooms: 3/1

Lot Size: 0.42 acre

Listing Agent: Rhiannon Swanson, EXP Realty

Open House: Saturday, September 14, 11 AM – 2 PM; Sunday, September 15, 2-4 PM

This 1956 home oozes midcentury charm, with stained-glass detailing on the front door, a sizable brick mudroom, and bamboo flooring throughout. Skylights brighten an open-floor living room, which includes a white-brick fireplace as a centerpiece. A large backyard features a flagstone patio, a fire pit, and access to a small creek. 

