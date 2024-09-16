A Boho-Chic Wedding at Meridian House

Alexandra, the deputy communications director at the White House Office of Management and Budget, and Scott, chief of staff for a U.S. House Representative, met by total chance when they sat down across from one another at a communal picnic table at Duke’s Grocery in Dupont. Five years after a first date at The Gibson, Scott proposed in Cady’s Alley outside of Brilliant Earth—the Georgetown jewelry store where Scott had designed an engagement ring. To celebrate, the spent the day toasting each other at their favorite spots around town, including Red Hen and Showtime Bar.

For their October wedding at Meridian House, the pair chose a bohemian-chic aesthetic, with throw rugs down the ceremony aisle, wildflowers, string lights, mantels full of family photos, and collections of velvety jewel-toned seating vignettes that all worked together to create a dinner party feel.

Their golden doodle, Wally, served as the ring bearer, and after exchanging vows, Alexandra and Scott each received a glass to break, in keeping with Ali’s Jewish culture—but with a feminist twist.

Instead of toasts during dinner, the couple scheduled toasts for the cocktail reception, which they say allowed the tradition to feel more casual and intimate, then guests found their seats using an escort displayed that incorporated “kissing bells” as a nod to Scott’s last name.

Finally, their wedding band—Ali’s favorite New Orleans band—made the reception, they say, feel like a blues dance club.

Following the big day, the newlyweds honeymoon in Madeira, Portugal.

