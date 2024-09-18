Meet the Cast of “Love Is Blind DC”

We now know who will be entering the pods on Love Is Blind DC. Netflix announced the cast list today, featuring 14 men and 15 women ages 27 to 37. The season premieres on October 2.

Looking at the occupations, DC’s top employer is noticeably unrepresented: the government. The pods appear to have been marked safe from policy wonks and former Hillterns, though you never know what’s lurking in someone’s past. (We do have our requisite consultants, one man and one woman.) Instead, real estate gets a strong showing in Season 7. Four out of the 29 contestants—13 percent, to be exact—work in the industry.

Beyond their careers, we have an eclectic set of hobbies. Garrett Josemans is a weekend spearfisher, and his Instagram shows him in Chesapeake Bay and Virginia Beach for fishing excursions. Tyler Francis is seeking a horse girl to be the Adan Banuelos/Bella Hadid of Washington. And Dylan Maddox, one of our real estate cast members, is into building furniture.

Meet the women of Love is Blind Season 7 — set in Washington, D.C.. It all begins October 2! pic.twitter.com/RMpkA4hwGg — Netflix (@netflix) September 18, 2024

One big twist to watch this season: Meeting the families typically happens outside of the pods, but this season, the men will date a potential wife … and a potential sister-in-law. For the first time ever, siblings will be entering the experiment. (We’re sure that’s going to be totally chill and not at all a part of the drama.) Nina Zafar, whose bio on X says she does “all things social media” at the Washington Post, and her younger sister Tara Zafar are among the bachelorettes.

The men of Washington, D.C. have assembled for Love is Blind Season 7. Premiering October 2! pic.twitter.com/FoCMctzHbp — Netflix (@netflix) September 18, 2024

Some of the cast members took shots at the DC dating scene during their introductions. Perry Slomnicki, one of our realtors, says, “it is the type of town where you get asked out on LinkedIn.” Ironically, the show was reportedly casting through the business platform, according to DCist. Meanwhile, Stephen Richardson is “exhausted by the appearance-driven DC dating scene.” And account training coordinator Jenny Zamora might be the latest victim of transience in DC if it doesn’t work out: “This is my last and final shot. I’m going to have to move after this.”

Related Reality TV Fans in DC Are About to Have a Good Year

One thing we noticed: Baltimore has come up an awful lot for an allegedly DC-based season, including a Charm City real estate agent and someone who runs an organization based there. Sure, we expected some blurred lines with Northern Virginia and neighboring parts of Maryland. However, Baltimore? Sorry, but let’s save that for another season.

Join the conversation!