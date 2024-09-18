Rainbow Florals Were a Highlight of This Whimsical Wedding

Julia, from Potomac, and Nathan, from Bethesda, connected on Bumble and later figured out that they’d lived three houses down from each other at one point as kids. Two and a half years after a first date at RPM Italian, Nathan proposed on the ninth hole of the Woodmont Country Club golf course. (Julia says she’s glad she learned to golf!)

Their May wedding at the InterContinental Hotel at the Wharf was filled with colorful flowers, accented by green and gold paper goods and other day-of elements. In addition to the flowers, Julia’s favorite part was having her dad officiate. Nathan says his favorite detail was the food, particularly the appetizers. At the reception, guests danced the night away on a dance floor Julia designed, and then went home with an on-theme favor: flower seeds in mini pots that read “Let love grow.”

Following the big day, the newlyweds honeymooned in Italy, including Florence, Sorrento and the Dolomites.

The Details

