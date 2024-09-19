Neighborhood Guide: Where to Eat, Shop, and Play in Fairfax City

“Fairfax City,” as many call it to distinguish it from the surrounding county of more than a million people, is many things at once: A quaint former farm town with an old Main Street, Civil War–era houses, and a historic courthouse. A diverse commuter suburb (once connected by trolley to DC) along the I-66 corridor. A fun dining and shopping district.
The city—a patchwork of contemporary townhouses in dense new developments, midcentury split-levels, and rambling Colonial-inspired mansions—offers lots of reasons to venture outside the Beltway. Here are a few.
Eat and Drink
Songbird
location_on 10940 Fairfax Blvd.
Chinese-American cooking, with its sweet sauces and Americanized approach, doesn’t always get respect. But at Songbird, owners Angela Zhang and Jason Lau have given it just that, dishing out crab rangoon, General Tso’s chicken, and kung pao bean curd in an upscale, moody tiki-bar-like space with natural wines, plus a few history lessons printed on the menu.
Ned’s New England Deck
location_on 10655 Fairfax Blvd.
Massachusetts natives Steve Forbes and Tony Gallotto missed the seafood shacks that dot the coastal highways of Cape Cod and the North Shore, so they built their own in Fairfax: Ned’s New England Deck, which opened in spring of 2023. It aims to make New Englanders feel at home, with fried clam strips, steamers with drawn butter, North Shore–style roast-beef sandwiches, Boston baked beans, lobster rolls, and family-size lobster and clambakes, all served on blue-gingham-covered picnic tables.
Southeast Impression
location_on 9530 Fairfax Blvd.
Southeast Impression unites the satay skewers, curries, and stir-fries of Southeast Asia, from Thailand to Singapore, under one shiny roof, courtesy of Malaysian and Thai chefs from the fast-growing Ivea Restaurant Group. Comfortable, sleek, and authentic, Southeast Impression is a reminder that the suburbs can be even more exciting places to eat than the District.
Bengaluru Cafe
location_on 3957 Pender Dr.
Almost invisible from the road, Bengaluru Cafe is hard to find. But owner Sri Saravan’s huge butter-topped dosas and zippy chutneys are worth searching through the nondescript Fair Oaks business park. Saravan actually chose the site on purpose—it reminded him of the quiet Bangalore backstreets where you can find the humble dosa-griddling, chai-pouring canteens that inspired his snack bar.
Commonwealth Brewing Co.
location_on 10426 Main St.
The nine-year-old Virginia Beach brewery Commonwealth Brewing Co., known for its Belgian-style craft brews, has found a second home in Old Town, where it’s been slinging its Neapolitan-style wood-fired pizzas and pouring pints since last September. Echoing its original Virginia Beach locale, the light-filled 4,800-square-foot space embraces a beach-like aesthetic (distressed wood, massive surfing mural) and offers patio seating overlooking Main Street. On tap are more than 30 craft brews, including IPAs, ales, lagers, hard seltzers, and stouts.
Things to Do
Lucy Loves
location_on 10414 Main St., Suite 2
Shoppers with a penchant for all things eclectic will enjoy hunting the racks and shelves at Lucy Loves, a vintage boutique that opened in summer of last year. Fittingly tucked inside a quaint alley next to East Winds Vietnamese restaurant, the quirky spot has an ambience apparent from the front door, where an artsy cheetah-print-lined staircase leads to the small boutique above. Founded by one of the women behind Fairfax Funky Flea market, the shop carries men’s and women’s vintage clothing, eccentric finds, and handmade goods by local artisans.
Movement
location_on 11750 Fair Oaks Mall Fairfax
Fair Oaks Mall isn’t just for scarfing Auntie Anne’s pretzels or perusing Macy’s discount racks—soon you’ll be able to rock-climb. Movement, a massive climbing, yoga, and fitness studio, is slated to open a location there within the next year or so. The climbing gym, which has locations across the country, including in Rockville and Crystal City, plans to offer more than 27,000 square feet of climbing terrain, including bouldering, top rope, and lead climbing routes spread across two levels, with walls reaching up to 50 feet in height. Also onsite: a boutique-style yoga studio plus space for cardio and weightlifting.
Earp’s Ordinary
location_on 10420 Main St.
Chances are you’ve seen the handicrafts of Jodi Kostelnik at local gift shops. She’s known for her foodie-themed dish towels, tote bags, onesies, and aprons—often nestled in paper berry baskets and hand-printed with whimsical illustrations of fruits and vegetables. After churning out orders from her home basement over the past few years, the DC artist moved her booming gifts business, The Neighborgoods, into a new studio space in Petworth, where she fulfills orders for more than 900 retailers nationwide. While the studio—lined with her own cheery window decals—isn’t open to the public for shopping, it occasionally hosts Open Studio events, such as an upcoming one on September 14, when you can shop and take a peek at how her art gets made.
Pickler’s Paradise
location_on 10390 Willard Way
What was formerly a CVS drugstore is now a haven for the picklers of Fairfax: Down the Line Sports Center (10390 Willard Way), an indoor pickleball facility for both beginner and advanced players, which opened in February. Operated by a local tennis player who took up pickleball with her father during the pandemic, the center boasts one half-size and three full-size courts plus a short practice court—all of which can be reserved online—along with a practice wall, a players’ lounge, and a mini pro shop with clothing, paddles, and bags. Two unusual features: live scoreboards for players, who can keep track of points with wearable “score clickers,” and courtside iPads that allow users to download video replays and immortalize that strategic dink shot or impressive rally.
What’s Selling
Fairfax offers more affordable housing than closer-in Virginia suburbs, yet prices continue to rise. In 2023, homes there hit a median of $680,000, marking a 3.5-percent jump from the previous year. Here’s a sampling of what’s sold recently.
$365,000
A one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo in the Enclave community with in-unit laundry, a garage parking space, and access to a fitness center and picnic areas.
$565,000
An updated duplex in the Ardmore neighborhood with four bedrooms, two and a half bathrooms, a screened porch, and a fenced backyard with a shed.
$725,000
A renovated three-level townhouse in the Courthouse Square community with four bedrooms, three and a half bathrooms, a rec room, a patio, and a fenced backyard.
$999,900
A four-level townhouse in the Mount Vineyard complex with three bedrooms, four and a half bathrooms, a balcony, and a two-car garage.
$1,293,320
A Craftsman in the new Boulevard VI mixed-use community with four bedrooms, three and a half bathrooms, a covered sky lanai, and a two-car garage.
This article appears in the September 2024 issue of Washingtonian.