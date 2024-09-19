As the wedding season continues, DC couples have a unique opportunity this weekend to explore jewelry options at Shelter’s bridal trunk show, “Commitment, Curated,” (1258 5th Street NE). The event starts today and runs through Sunday. Here’s what you should know.

1. There will be more collections than are typically available at Shelter, and some one-of-a-kind pieces.

The trunk show will feature more than 200 wedding bands and engagement rings—some one-of-a-kind and not typically available in store—from a range of independent jewelry brands and businesses, many women-owned. Shoppers can expect to see exclusive collections from more than a dozen designers including Bruce, Emilie Shapiro, L.Priori, and Melissa Joy Manning. DC-based jewelry designer and store owner Mallory Shelter will have her collection on display as well, including six new engagement rings. Depending on the designer and piece, guests can take home pieces or have them shipped.

2. You can meet the designers.

On Friday from 6 PM to 8 PM, attendees can participate in a Meet The Designers event. Shoppers can get personalized help from the designers themselves and learn about the inspiration behind their work while they enjoy some light bites from Stephen Starr’s Pastis and cocktails by Jane Jane. No tickets or appointments are required, but if you’re planning to go, make sure to RSVP.

3. They’ll offer jewelry styling services.

Intimidated by styling your rings? Shelter can fix that. Tonight from 5 PM to 7 PM, shoppers can learn how to style everything from your everyday rings to wedding bands. No tickets or appointments are required.

4. Some shoppers will take home a gift bag.

Those who spend over $1,500 will receive a gift bag including a jewelry case, hand lotion, jewelry cleaner, a gift card for nailsaloon, and a candle.

5. Prices will begin around $500.

While prices vary depending on designer, style, and material, there will be a wide range available. Metal bands start at around $500, and engagement rings will range from $1,200 to $15,000.