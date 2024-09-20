This Summery Wedding Was Decorated in Citrus Colors and Fruits

Abby, an educator from New York City, and Brett, a lawyer from Potomac, matched on both Hinge and Bumble. Three and a half years after their rendezvous at a wine bar on the Upper West Side—near where they now live—Brett proposed while they were vacationing in Hawaii.

Their Secret Garden–themed celebration was decorated in hues of grapefruit, magenta, burnt orange, and moss green, with citrus fruits on the reception tables that the couple say captured summer with their look and scent. Abby’s brother officiated with a “killer” speech, they say, and the wedding program included fun tidbits about each member of the wedding party. Their signature cocktail was a cardamom gimlet served two ways: “Brett’s” with gin, “Abby’s” with vodka. After a dinner of branzino, short ribs, or crispy cauliflower steak, the newlyweds sliced into a wedding cake in layers of Biscoff cake with cookie-butter buttercream and red-velvet cake with Oreo/cream-cheese buttercream.

This wedding originally appeared in the August 2024 issue of Washingtonian.

