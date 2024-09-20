News & Politics

Emily in Paris Pop-up, Book Soirees and More: Photos of the Best Parties Around DC

Party photographer Dan Swartz’s monthly roundup.

Written by
| Published on
Emily in Paris Pop-up, Book Soirees and More: Photos of the Best Parties Around DC
Dr. Prashant Mahajan of the University of Michigan Medical School, author Alice Tapper, and CNN’s Jake Tapper.
Dan About Town

About Dan About Town

Party photographer Dan Swartz’s diary of bashes, benefits, and galas.

August 1

Morris American Bar’s Emily in Paris pop-up preview party

Kelly-Lynne Guy of APIC and the Low Low Style, DC Public Schools staffing specialist Meridith Weaver, content creator Yana Bailey, Occasionally Luxe’s Lisa Morris, and attorney and content creator Christina Baucom.
Morris American Bar’s Rita Kirkpatrick and Doug Fisher.
Versus Equity’s Jimmy Murrill, Jared Nozick, Nikki Braden, and Josh Aguayo.
August 2

Glowbar Georgetown grand opening

Psychotherapist Tamia Barnes Tomasek with Glowbar’s Rachel Liverman, Kayla Hoffman, and Jade Likely.
August 13

Meridith McGraw’s Trump in Exile book party at the residence of Josh Dawsey

Politico’s Olivia Beavers and Natalie Allison, Sam Stein of the Bulwark, and Semafor’s Shelby Talcott.
Josh Dawsey of the Washington Post, author Meridith McGraw, and the Post’s Jacqueline Alemany.
Politico’s Rachael Bade, Zolan Kanno-Youngs of the New York Times, and the Washington Post’s Philip Rucker.
August 16

The Family Reunion’s Southern Juke Joint party at Salamander Middleburg

Kitchencray chef/owner James Robinson, Next Level Chef star Nyesha Joyce Arrington, and Salamander Middleburg executive sous chef Jose Linares.
Salamander Hotels and Resorts founder and CEO Sheila Johnson with DJ D-Nice.
Salamander Middleburg’s Scott Little and Salamander Collection’s John Speers.
August 17

Melissa Fitzgerald and Mary McCormack’s What’s Next: A Backstage Pass to The West Wing, Its Cast and Crew, and Its Enduring Legacy of Service book talk at Sixth & I

Democratic strategist Kevin Walling, West Wing actor Martin Sheen, and author and West Wing actor Melissa Fitzgerald.
US trade representative Katherine Tai and Robert Skidmore.
West Wing actor Richard Schiff, author and West Wing actor Mary McCormack, and Sixth & I CEO Heather Moran.
 September 7

Book party for Alice Tapper’s Use Your Voice at Comet Ping Pong

The State Department’s Nicole Elkon, Meta’s Marne Levine, NGP’s Philip Deutch, and CNN’s Karen Finney.
Dr. Prashant Mahajan of the University of Michigan Medical School, author Alice Tapper, and CNN’s Jake Tapper.
