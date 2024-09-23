A Rare Religious Painting Owned by George Washington Is Up for Auction

George Washington owned two pieces of religious art. One is currently up for auction at Alexandria’s Potomack Company: an 18th century pastel rendering of St. John the Evangelist.

Washington’s religious beliefs are not easily parsed. One theory about why he owned this painting: Its subject is one of the the “Holy Saints John” honored by American Freemasons like himself. He displayed it in the “New Room” of Mount Vernon, which the first President frequently redecorated. After his death, the two pieces of sacred art in his estate were this work and a pendant likeness of the Virgin Mary.

Both of those works changed hands multiple times, mostly among Washington descendants. The St. John pastel is being sold by the Potomack Company alongside other pieces of Washingtonia, including a piece of Washington’s writing paper and a bracelet strung with coffee beans, which Washington grew.

Bidding on the St. John pastel will begin at $125,000.

