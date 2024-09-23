37 Things to Do in the DC Area This Week and Weekend

Happy Monday, DC!

September wraps up with the opening of a tech-driven immersive White House experience, “OSGEMEOS: Endless Story” at the Hirshhorn, Art All Night, and Theatre Week.

Best Things to Do This Week and Weekend

September 23–September 29

People’s House: A White House Experience. An immersive White House experience is coming to DC this week. You can reserve passes now to tour a tech version of the Executive Mansion and its history including a recreation of the Rose Garden, a full-scale replica of the Oval Office, and media galleries (opens Mon, free, but donations welcome, Downtown). Art All Night. Experience art nearly round-the-clock—painting, photography, fashion, music, and more—during the District’s overnight Art All Night. Past years have welcomed more than 100 artists to participate in citywide events including yoga, body painting, belly dancing, caricature, and concert pop-ups (Fri-Sun, free, various DC locations). “OSGEMEOS: Endless Story.” “OSGEMEOS: Endless Story” is the largest US exhibition of work from twin artists Gustavo and Otavio Pandolfo. Spectators can view 1,000 artworks, photographs, and archival materials inspired by the artists’ childhood in urban Brazil (opens Sun, free, Smithsonian Hirshhorn Museum and Sculpture Garden). Theatre Week. The multi-week commemoration of local theater returns with tiered ticket prices of $20, $40, or $60 to see an array of musicals and plays across the region’s entertainment venues. Some of the Theatre Week options include the hilariously silly Clue at Kennedy Center, Sojourners—an ode to the Nigerian-American experience, Mister Lincoln at Ford’s Theatre, and lots more (Thurs through October 13, $20+, various participating locations). Mosaic Fall Festival. Festival-goers can buy autumn produce and snacks from Fresh Farm Market vendors, check out handmade items and vintage products from URBNmarket, paint pumpkins, play in the games corner, and move their feet to the beats of local artists performing center stage at Mosaic Fall Festival (Sat-Sun, free, Fairfax). Fotos y Recuerdos Festival. Guests of all ages can enjoy story time, museum tours, and dance workshops at this National Portrait Gallery festival. Kiddos can view portraits of Latinx trailblazers, and learn about cultural pioneers from the Lil’ Libros book series The Life of/La vida (Sat, free, Smithsonian National Portrait Gallery). Because They’re Funny Comedy Festival. Panels, networking, comedy classes, live music, and a ton of laughs are on the schedule for the second annual Because They’re Funny Comedy Festival. The comic showcase highlighting BIPOC performers brings star-studded actors and personalities such as comedian Deon Cole and Leslie Jones to the Wharf for three days of improv, workshops, standup shows, and more (Fri-Sun, $39+, Wharf). Fiesta DC. Fiesta DC launched in the ’70s in Mount Pleasant to express the richness of Latino culture. Now, the tradition fills the streets of downtown DC every year with ancestral fashions, Latin music, folk dance, and a lively parade on Constitution Avenue (Sat-Sun, free, Downtown).

Want More Things to Do?

Arts and culture:

Community and heritage:

There will be tacos, an author meet-and-greet, and shopping at DC Black Business Pop Up Shop (Tues, $20, Anacostia).

Theater and shows:

Get into spooky stories of ghouls and haunted houses live with Ghost Files (Wed, $33+, Warner Theatre).

See a dramatization of President Eisenhower’s life in Eisenhower: This Piece of Ground (Fri through October 20, $45+, Olney).

Synetic Theater takes a wordless swing at the haunting classic Hamlet (Sat through October 13, $35+, Arlington).

A live orchestra will transport audiences through the music of Avatar: The Last Airbender (Fri-Sat, $120+, National Theatre).

Music and concerts:

British musician Nabihah Iqbal performs live at Quarry House Tavern (Tues, $19, Silver Spring).

Rock artist Andy Grammer leads a one-man concert at Warner Theatre (Tues, $29+, Downtown).

Country singer-songwriter Mickey Guyton is in concert at Union Stage (Thurs, $29+, Wharf).

Brat summer isn’t over yet. Dance to Charlie XCX’s pop tunes at CFG Bank Arena with your besties (Thurs, $114+, Baltimore).

Modern technology helps reunite bandmates Emerson, Lake & Palmer at Maryland Hall (Thurs, $45+, Annapolis).

The original members of Soul Coughing are playing a sold-out show at 9:30 Club (Sat, $140, Shaw).

If you couldn’t get a ticket to the sold-out All Things Go Music Festival, you can party with Chappell Roan fans at Wunder Garten (Sat, free, NoMa).

Gospel artist Kirk Franklin brings the Reunion Tour to DC (Sun, $37+, Capital One Arena).

Sports:

Watch baseball with your furry friends at Pups in the Park (Fri, $35+, Nationals Park).

Country music trio Lady A performs after the National’s baseball game against the Phillies (Fri, $29+, Nationals Park).

Play pickleball on the National Mall with fellow athletes and neighbors (Fri-Sun, free, but only waitlist and walk-on play slots available, National Mall).

Get involved:

Animal rescue Lovepaws hosts a dog adoption at Port City Brewing Company (Sat, free, Alexandria).

Bites and beverages:

Dine All Night is the culinary arts companion to this week’s Art All Night (through Sun, prices vary, various participating restaurants).

Vote for this year’s winner of The Battle of the Barrel-Aged Beer competition at Boundary Stone (Tues, $45, Bloomingdale).

Tiger Fork’s Mid-Autumn Night Market fills Hi-Lawn rooftop with 14 food stalls, pop-up artisan shops, and lion dancing inspired by the streets of Hong Kong (Wed-Thurs, $5, Union Market).

German fare, beer, and yard games are the highlights of Zinnia Oktoberfest (Sat, $45, Silver Spring).

Things to do with kids:

Meet farm animals and ride amusement attractions at the State Fair of Virginia (Fri through October 6, $12+, Doswell).

Play lawn games, tie dye items, roller skate, and partake in other fun at a community block party in Lansburgh Park (Sat, free, Southwest DC).

