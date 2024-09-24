Weddings

A Bridgerton-Inspired Brunch Wedding

The bride walked down the aisle to a string quartet playing Taylor Swift's "Wildest Dreams."

Brandon, an attorney, and Samantha, a branding and communications professional, met by chance one night at a bar in Virginia where the two were watching basketball games during March Madness. “Six years and two babies” later, Samantha says, Brandon proposed in their living room.

Their Bridgerton-inspired brunch wedding in April featured a color palette of dusty blue, blush, and sage and a spring garden theme. Samantha walked down the aisle to a string quartet playing Taylor Swifts’ “Wildest Dreams,” and at the reception, guests found their seats with personalized wax-seal name cards. A moss “S” adorned the dessert bar, and bud vases and fruit were paired together for the centerpieces.

They initially chose a brunch wedding for its toddler friendly timeline, but, they say, ended up with the best food ever: “A brunch wedding is the way to go, simply for the food selection,” says Samantha. “Everyone was thrilled with our biscuit bar and the tater tot bar, with ranch of course.”

See all the details from the Bridgerton-inspired brunch wedding below.

The Details

Photographer: Jennifer Nolan Photography

Venue: The Winery at Bull Run

Planning, design, and invitations: Shapiro Design Co.

Florist: Centerpiece Studio

Caterer: Twinleaf Catering

Cake: Signature Sweets by Amanda

Hairstylist: Ash Salon + Spa

Makeup artist:  Makeup by Shirin

Bride’s attire: Allure Bridal from Vivid Bridal Boutique

Bridesmaids’ attire: Ivy City, Hill House Home

Groom’s attire: Indochino

Music: Bialek’s Music, N Street Quartet

Rentals: Select Event Group

Day-of-coordinator: Penderview Events

Wedding crest: Be Sweet Ink

 

