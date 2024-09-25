José Andrés Group Is Opening a Luxury Hotel in Georgetown

Celebrity chef. Humanitarian. Author. TV personality. And now—why not?—hotelier. José Andrés’s hospitality company announced today that it will bring a luxury hotel called The Bazaar House by José Andrés to Georgetown in 2027.

The hotel will feature 67 rooms, a private membership club, an events space, an expansive wellness center, and multiple bars and restaurants from José Andrés Group, according to a press release. Although specific food and beverage concepts have yet to be announced, a penthouse club dubbed the Bazaar Club will have “exclusive” benefits and venues for members, plus a signature restaurant with views of Georgetown.

The hotel is a partnership with global development company Thor Equities, whose portfolio includes Ritz-Carlton and Four Seasons. The developer spent seven years obtaining local approvals for the project at 3000 M St., NW.

José Andrés Group CEO Sam Bakhshandehpour told Washingtonian last spring that the company’s growth going forward would focus on hotels, following an infusion of cash to fuel expansion from RockCreek, an investment firm with more than $17 billion. Bakhshandehpour was previously CEO of a hotel management company, and he and Andrés initially met developing the SLS Hotel in Los Angeles, where Andrés opened the original Bazaar.

José Andrés Group currently operates around 40 restaurants and bars in the US and internationally, including several recent deals in hotels.

“The heart and soul of the hotels are the restaurants and the bars and the food and beverage experience,” Bakhshandehpour told Washingtonian. “Once upon a time, it used to be the rooms.”

Join the conversation!